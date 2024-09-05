One of the most wanted criminals in Gotham City is about to return, and Max has released a new look at the series that will expand the universe of The Batman. A new spot for The Penguin prepares audiences for the journey they're about to take alongside Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell). After the events of the blockbuster movie directed by Matt Reeves, rules will change for the criminal underworld of Gotham City. There was a power vacuum left behind, and Oswald wants to take advantage of the struggle that will follow.

The new look at The Penguin shows Cobblepot completely aware of the opportunity that he's been given to him after the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). If the titular antagonist manages to take control of the criminal underworld of the city, even Batman (Robert Pattinson) will have a hard time trying to stop him. Unfortunately for fans of the movie who were looking forward to the return of Gotham's smartest vigilante, it's been reported that Pattinson won't reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming series.

Matt Reeves and Lauren LeFranc started working on the development of the series after the success The Batman saw at the global box office. Knowing that a theatrical sequel would take a while to be released, the team decided to expand on the story of Gotham City through television. The narrative will then continue on The Batman: Part II. The highly anticipated sequel is currently scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.

The Talented Cast of 'The Penguin'

When it comes to his quest to take over Gotham's criminal underworld, Oswald won't be alone. Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone. The character will attempt to avenge the death of his father while trying to keep The Penguin away from what she believes to be her legacy. The performer is recognized due to her role as the titular mother in How I Met Your Mother and her involvement in another Max series, Made for Love.

Rhenzy Feliz will portray Victor Aguilar, a young man who will quickly become Oswald's friend and driver. But one of the most anticipated performances from The Penguin will be Clancy Brown's portrayal of Salvatore Maroni. The history between the Maroni and Falcone families was explained during the events of The Batman, and will be interesting to see how the former crime boss deals with the death of his greatest rival. The stage has been set for the criminals of Gotham City to have their fun after The Riddler's (Paul Dano) attack.

You can check out the new look at The Penguin above, before the series premieres on HBO on September 19.