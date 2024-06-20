The Big Picture The Penguin series focuses on showing Oswald Cobblepot's motivations for becoming evil after events in The Batman.

The trailer reveals Cobblepot's strategy to take over the Gotham City underworld by exploiting the grieving Falcone family.

The new series will also emphasize Sofia Falcone's role in holding her family business together and fighting against villains like the Penguin.

One way to make sure audiences connect with a villainous protagonist is to make them understand the characters' motivations for being evil. In the new trailer for the Max series The Penguin, we get a glimpse of some elements that make the titular character (played once again by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell) hate "The Batman" and what the caped crusader might have done to Gotham City. The series is set to premiere this September.

The new trailer shows Oswald Cobblepot filled with contempt after the catastrophic events of 2022's The Batman. This is one of the reasons why he decides to take over the position left by Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) after his death and rule the Gotham City underworld. The trailer also reveals his strategy: he'll take advantage of the fact that Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and her family are grieving Carmine and looking to avenge his death. The fractured family will seem like the perfect opportunity for him to get his way.

It is also suggested by the new trailer that The Penguin will be as much a Sofia Falcone series as it is Cobblepot's. In this first batch of episodes, the woman will have to hold the family business together, prove to her family and business partners that she's not going insane and fight off people like The Penguin, who want to take her position. And both of them will go head-to-head in what looks like a pretty deadly game.

'The Batman' Is All Over 'The Penguin'

For DC fans who watched The Batman, the shift in tone for The Penguin series is pretty clear. Even though the show is gearing up to be a pretty violent entry in the new franchise, the understated nature of the Matt Reeves movie seems less present this time around. However, the filmmaker still acts as executive producer, and the show will not stray too far away from the tone of the Batman franchise. The show will also help keep fans at bay while they wait for The Batman — Part II to premiere.

Aside from Farrell and Milioti, the cast of The Penguin also features Clancy Brown (Gen V), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor), Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Ava Grey (Atlanta), Myles Humphus (The Blacklist), Alex Anagnostidis (The Irishman), Emily Meade (The Deuce) and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Max premieres The Penguin this September. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer below:

The Batman 7 10 In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning. Expand

Stream on Max