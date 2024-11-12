HBO's The Penguin shined a new light on Gotham’s underworld as it explored Oswald Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power. The series picks up just after The Batman, showing the impact of the Riddler’s (Paul Dano) attack on the city and delivers a brutal and bloody look at the power struggle between Gotham’s crime families. Despite its popularity, The Penguin has not yet been renewed, and given that the concept was for a miniseries, it may not return. However, at least one more story will be set in this version of the world.

The Batman Part II is set for a 2026 release, providing a way to continue these stories. So, it’s no surprise that the series left unanswered questions as the finale reached its conclusion. Whether the answers are explored in future films or another season, The Penguin’s dark ending sets up new trouble for Gotham and anyone who hopes to defend it.

6 What Did Catwoman’s Letter to Sofia Say?

Having been outmaneuvered by Oz, Sofia (Cristin Molioti) ends the story locked up in Arkham, reliving her worst nightmare. However, there is a glimpse of hope for her when Julian Rush (Theo Rossi) delivers her mail, mentioning a letter from one Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). Though the character doesn’t appear, this is the series’ biggest connection to the previous film, yet what the letter says is not revealed. Sofia smiles as she reads it. Rush revealed only one piece of information when telling Sofia about the envelope. In the letter, Selina acknowledges Sofia as her half-sister. Knowing what Sofia has endured, it would be foolish to count her out, and if Selina plans to get involved in her story, there is sure to be more for the character. How the half-sisters will get along or what they might want are still unclear, making this mystery one of the biggest going forward.

5 What Will Oz Do With His Political Connections?

In the finale, Oz talks to Councilman Sebastian Hady (Rhys Coiro), giving his own version of events that get Sofia locked up again. The scene not only highlights the corrupt nature of Gotham’s leaders but sets Oz up for a new role. Oz promises to make himself seem legitimate in exchange for introductions with other city officials, saying he may even meet the mayor, Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson). After the flood, Oz’s threat to Hady got the power back in Crown Point, so it makes sense that he has learned the value of being well-connected, but how he might use it is still unknown. Oz certainly has a plan, and depending on his goal, it could impact all of Gotham. With the Maronis and Falcones gone, Oz has unprecedented power, and his goal of making political contacts adds to that. Oz is positioned to become a danger to Gotham as he gets involved with the government’s rampant corruption.

4 Can Oz Hold on to Control of Gotham’s Underworld?

There is a constant power struggle among Gotham’s criminals, as The Penguin demonstrated, so though the series ends with Oz on top after taking out the Maronis and Falcones (or Gigantes) and instigating a coup for the underlings of other gangs, his position is not guaranteed. In a twisted way, Oz fulfilled the promise he made to his mother, but now the question is how long he can hold on to it. Oz is certainly capable, having watched the business for years, but he is far from the only villain in Gotham, and many want what he now has. Though she is off the streets for now, Sofia will undoubtedly hold a grudge against him, too, meaning Oz is always in danger of losing his position.

3 Where Is Batman?

Despite everything going on in The Penguin, Gotham’s favorite hero, Batman (Robert Pattinson) never got involved. Certainly, there is always something for the Dark Knight to be doing, but between the deaths of the entire Falcone family and the graphic murder of Sal Maroni’s (Clancy Brown) wife and son, something should have caught his attention. Admittedly, The Penguin wasn’t Batman’s story, so it makes sense for him not to be a major character. Yet, the series never confirms what he is up to or if he is even in Gotham. The Batsignal appears in the finale, calling Batman to action, so perhaps he is now ready to oppose Gotham’s criminals (which would be bad news for Oz), but why didn’t he do anything sooner?

2 Will Francis Be Allowed to Die?

Francis’ (Deirdre O’Connell) story takes a tragic turn in the finale, as she not only does she reveal that she knows about Oz’s role in his brothers’ deaths, but she suffers a stroke and ends up in a vegetative state. Oz refuses to accept her death, moving her into a penthouse despite her unresponsiveness. However, Francis’ last moments onscreen show a tear falling from her eye. Oz is holding on to her tighter than ever despite knowing she considers him a monster. For years since the death of her other sons, Francis has felt trapped by Oz, and now she truly is. Though there is little hope of her recovery, Francis would be better off if Oz let go of her or if the choice is taken out of his hands, yet The Penguin leaves the poor woman in a horrific position.

1 What Will Happen to Gia Viti?

Though this question is not addressed in the final episode, The Penguin set up one more long-term storyline in Episode 7. When Sofia kills most of her family, she spares one little girl, Gia Viti (Kenzie Grey). Gia is later shown to be more aware of what happened than Sofia expected and left in a dark spot. The series uses Gia to show the damage Sofia leaves in her wake as she tries to copy her father, but in the long term, she is a little girl who lost her family and may just blame Sofia. After Sofia explained to Gia that their family was full of bad people who deserved to die, Gia disappeared and was not mentioned again. As the only witness to what really happened at the Falcone’s mansion that night, Gia’s fate is worth addressing. She is a loose end for Sofia, and that puts her in a dangerous situation.

