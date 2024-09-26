Surprisingly enough, the first character in Matt Reeves’ Batman saga to get an adolescent sidekick is not Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) himself but Oswald “Oz” Cobb (Colin Farrell), also known as The Penguin. In the first episode of Oz’s HBO spin-off series, the ambitious gangster takes on Victor “Vic” Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), a desperate teenager who has turned to crime to survive, as an apprentice of sorts. But while Vic has already proved himself useful by helping to facilitate Oz’s plan to turn the Falcone and Maroni crime families against each other, and Oz seems to genuinely like him, or at least find having him around amusing, the scene in which Vic is introduced is a foreboding statement that makes his future look bleak while also serving as a homage to one of Bruce’s most famous partners from DC Comics.

Vic's 'Penguin' Introduction Echoes Jason Todd's Origin

In the first episode of The Penguin, after impulsively murdering Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen), Oz is hastily working to dispose of the body when he comes across a group of teenagers attempting to steal the tires off his flashy sports car. Oz begins shooting wildly at the kids, and although he ultimately only winds up hitting his own car, he does manage to catch one of the would-be thieves, namely Vic. Oz takes his ID to coerce Vic into helping cover up the murder, but once they have done so, he prepares to kill him. While begging for his life, Vic asserts that he has ambition and swears to help Oz in his quest to climb the ranks of the Gotham City underworld if he spares him. Oz is seemingly impressed by his resilience and resourcefulness and agrees but clarifies that if he ever becomes unsatisfied with Vic’s work, he will still kill him. The tire robbery and later dialogue scene work together to create a perfectly eerie allusion to Jason Todd, the second character to become Batman’s sidekick, Robin, in the main DC Universe, and evoking that specific Boy Wonder has chilling implications for Vic’s future.

Created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton, Jason Todd first appeared in Batman #357 in 1983. Initially, he was portrayed extremely similarly to the original Robin, Richard “Dick” Grayson, with a virtually identical backstory as the orphaned son of murdered circus performers, likely to maintain the familiar tone and iconography of Batman and Robin stories, even though Dick was becoming a more mature and independent character at the time through his role in The New Teen Titans. After DC’s main comics continuity was rebooted by the original Crisis on Infinite Earths event, Jason was redesigned as a more distinctive character. Although again an orphan, this iteration of Jason was a street kid who Bruce first encounters while Jason is attempting to steal the tires (sometimes specifically said to be only the hubcaps) off the Batmobile while it was parked in Crime Alley, the very street where Bruce’s parents had been murdered years earlier. Bruce initially has Jason placed in a school for troubled youths, only to later discover that it is a front for a criminal operation. After Jason helps him shut it down, Bruce takes the boy in personally and begins training him to be the new Robin. Most subsequent iterations of the character have used variations of this origin.

'The Penguin' Could Be Headed For Its Own Death in the Family

His background also gave Jason a personality that was much more distinct from Dick’s. Despite dealing with his share of tragedies, Dick is usually portrayed as an ultimately optimistic and upbeat character, often credited with reintroducing much needed levity and hope into both Bruce’s crime-fighting crusade and personal life. Bruce and Jason share a similarly close father/son bond, but the latter is also a more disturbed character than either his mentor or predecessor. As Robin, he was both ruthless and often reckless, frequently disobeying Bruce’s orders and using severe force against criminals, even being implied to have possibly broken the Bat Family’s well-known rule against killing on at least one occasion. While, in hindsight, these qualities are often seen as the kind of flaws that make for an interesting character, when he initially held the mantle of Robin, they angered many readers and made the character very unpopular.

This led to the development of the famous storyline “A Death in the Family”, in which the character is brutally attacked by the Joker before being left for dead in a warehouse rigged to explode. After one issue ended on this shocking cliffhanger, readers were given the opportunity to vote on whether the character should live or die, with the creators set to develop the next issue in accordance with the poll’s results. The option to kill the character off received more votes (although the legitimacy of the poll has often been called into question) and Jason did, in fact, die, cementing A Death in the Family as a crucial story in both Batman and wider comic book history. After making subsequent appearances through storytelling devices like dreams and time travel, Jason was resurrected and reintroduced to the main DC Universe in the “Under the Hood” story arc, where he becomes the anti-hero known as the Red Hood, nearly two decades later.

Vic’s group trying to steal Oz’s tires is The Penguin’s most direct allusion to Jason, but the reference is extended in the scene when Oz agrees to spare Vic. While threatening the boy, Oz is holding a crowbar he had used to open the trunk of another car to hide Alberto’s body in. In A Death in the Family, the Joker famously used a crowbar to beat Jason before locking him in the warehouse, with the images of him doing so becoming some of DC’s most iconic and frightening. Soon after debuting as the Red Hood, Jason does the same to Joker. He has also sometimes used a crowbar as part of his regular crime-fighting arsenal, seemingly in an attempt to take control of some of the traumatic aspects of his past.

While Oz’s use of the crowbar is practical given what is going on in the scene, when viewed in conjunction with the attempted tire robbery it seems like an intentional attempt to link Vic’s character with Jason’s. This, in turn, is one of many aspects of the series that suggests that Vic is likely headed for a tragic fate by the end of the season, possibly with Oz making good on his threats, regardless of whatever kind of affectionate feelings he may develop for him. The pair’s dynamic also shows that the concept of a teenage sidekick can fit even into the gritty version of Gotham created by Reeves and company, so it’s possible Pattinson’s Bruce could take on one or more of the character’s comic book partners, even if it would likely have to be a darker figure like Jason rather than a more whimsical one like Dick.

The first episode of The Penguin is available to stream now on Max. New episodes are released Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, on HBO and Max.

