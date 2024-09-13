During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, The Batman director Matt Reeves opened up about how close he came to directing an episode of The Penguin spin-off series starring Colin Farrell. While Reeves was heavily involved in the show’s development, he explained that the timing didn’t work out due to other commitments — particularly the post-production of The Batman and the script for its upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II.

"The thing is that I really wanted to and we did— Of course, when we first began I was talking to Colin and he was like going, ‘Oh, that would be really great.’ Except that first of all, when we first began, we were actually in post and then, in post on The Batman, that's actually where this all started. And then as things started we had the strike, we had lots of different stuff. And then once we realized that it would put us in conflict with finishing the script, then suddenly it was like… Let's put it this way, there was a lot for me to do and there's a lot, when you're doing a show, there's a lot to do when you're not directing. But when you are directing, it's like when you're directing a movie, you can't really do anything but that. At least I can’t, I mean, some people maybe can, but I just can't really, when I'm directing, it's the only thing I can do. So it would squeeze out everything else. And so there was a point where we realized, given what I needed to do for The Batman 2, what I needed to do on the show, I really couldn't be also directing, it just didn't work out on this time. But you know what, who knows what would happen in the future, you know? It all really comes down to, again as with everything and all the questions that you asked me as it relates to the people who I love working with, everything ultimately comes down to schedule."

Matt Reeves Is Keen to Direct Episodes of More 'Batman' Television Shows

Despite the setback, Reeves didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to direct future episodes, provided the schedule allows. He explained, "I think if [a] schedule ever presented itself, and we were doing another one of these shows — we are talking about doing more — I think it would be really fun. Obviously, working with Colin is a dream and I'm excited to work with him in The Batman 2 and like the fact that he's gonna be in that too."

While Reeves couldn’t step into the director’s chair for the spin-off series, fans can look forward to seeing his continued collaboration with Farrell in The Batman 2, further expanding the universe he has crafted. With The Penguin series already generating buzz, it’s clear that the Gotham crime saga is only just beginning, and fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years.

