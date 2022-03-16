How far would you go to uncover the truth?

Netflix has released the first look images and character posters for The Pentaverate, the highly-anticipated limited comedy series created by the legendary Mike Myers (Austin Powers). The first look images set the bizarre tone for the show, which follows an old-school Canadian journalist trying to expose the world's most powerful secret society.

The character posters for the series all have the same slogan: "The Pentaverate must never be exposed." However, each of the six posters reveals one of the characters we'll find in the six-episode limited series. For example, there's one for Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough, the journalist who'll get involved with a conspiracy that's way above his competence. Myers, however, will also play other seven different characters in the show: New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, far-right radio host Rex Smith, The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member Lord Lordington, former media mogul Bruce Baldwin, ex-Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov, former Rock-N-Roll manager Shep Gordon, and the tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's supercomputer Jason Eccleston.

The other five character posters focus on Lydia West as Reilly Clayton, a young woman working at the Canadian News Station that joins Ken in his mission to expose the Pentaverate; Debi Mazar as Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate; Keegan-Michael Key as Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist, recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster; Ken Jeong as the casino mogul Skip Cho; and Jennifer Saunders as The Maester of Dubrovnik, the head investigator for the Pentaverate. Sanders is the only other cast member to play multiple roles, as she'll also take the part of the Maester of Dubrovnik's sister.

Image via Netflix

As for the first look images, they show Myers wearing different outfits to bring some of his characters to life. There's also a first look at the rest of the cast, but most important is the close look at the ceremonial robes worn by the members of the Pentaverate. Their costume is inspired by Plague Doctors, with their long bird-beak helmets. That's on point with the series story, as the Pentevrate is initially formed by the five men who discovered that the Black Plague was caused by fleas back in 1347. While their visionary discovery could spare millions of deaths, the Holy Church deemed the men heretics and discredited their research, which led them to create a secret society to influence global events from the shadows.

The Pentaverate also stars Richard McCabe and is narrated by Jeremy Irons. The series is directed by Tim Kirkby and executive produced by Jason Weinberg and John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns for Jax Media.

The Pentaverate hits Netflix on May 5. Check out the new posters and images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Here's the official synopsis of The Pentaverate:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

