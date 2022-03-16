Netflix released the first trailer for The Pentaverate, a mysterious comedy limited series starring Mike Myers as eight (!) different characters. Created by Myers, the series follows a Canadian journalist who uncovers a secret society that has been controlling the world from the shadows for centuries.

Narrated by Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci), the trailer tells the story of five men who discovered that the Black Plague was caused by fleas back in 1347. While their visionary discovery could spare millions of deaths, the Holy Church deemed the men heretics and discredited their research. That's why the five men decided to create a "benevolent" secret society to influence world events from the shadows, away from the judgment of the Church and everyone else.

The trailer also teases the current condition of the Pentaverate, which grew to become a wealthy organization. And since the series is a parody of secret societies, we couldn't go without funny costumes and weird rituals. At the center of it all is Ken Scarborough (Myers), an old-school journalist who decides to expose the Pentaverate to get his job back. The new trailer is short, but it's exciting to see Myers back into the spotlight. Myers hasn't headlined a major live-action comedy project since 2008's The Love Guru, which bombed with both critics and the audience.

Besides playing the lead character of The Pentaverate, Myers will also show up as seven other characters: New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, far-right radio host Rex Smith, The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member Lord Lordington, former media mogul Bruce Baldwin, ex-Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov, former Rock-N-Roll manager Shep Gordon, and the tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's supercomputer Jason Eccleston. So Myers is definitely compensating for the lost time, and we'll get to watch his unique comedic timing in many different ways.

The Pentaverate also stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Lydia West, and Jennifer Saunders. Sanders is the only other cast member to play multiple roles, as she'll take on the roles of two prominent members of the Pentaverate. The series is directed by Tim Kirkby and executive produced by Jason Weinberg and John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns for Jax Media.

The Pentaverate hits Netflix on May 5. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis of The Pentaverate:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

