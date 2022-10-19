It’s been over a year since the start of production from Prime Video comedy The People We Hate at The Wedding was announced, and following up on the first-look images we got a couple of weeks ago, we can finally get a better sense of how the story will play out in the first trailer released today. The comedy centers around two siblings who, against their better judgment, agree to go to the United Kingdom to attend the wedding of their estranged sister.

The first trailer for the comedy reveals a scenario that we've all been through: Agreeing to attend an event which is pretty clear you won’t like from the get-go. So the constant eye rolls and faces that Kristen Bell (The Good Place) and Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect) give are completely relatable. The trailer also reminds us that, no matter how old we are, mothers are always there to both support us and keep us in check, as Donna (Allison Janney) will probably do throughout the entire movie.

In addition, The People We Hate at the Wedding trailer makes it clear that this story will not end well, with the group of protagonists spending some time in a prison cell and being pitied by a security guard. So maybe Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) deeply regretted having invited her half-siblings to the most important day of her life, but for us viewers, it might be one of the most fun couple of hours of the year.

Image via Prime Video

The People We Hate at the Wedding is directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon, who has tickled her funny bone several times by helming episodes from comedy series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fresh Off the Boat, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also directed the Netflix rom-com Set It Up, as well as the hilariously interactive movie Kimmy vs. The Reverend.

The story was adapted to the screen by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, a duo who wrote for Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and is currently working on the script for Deadpool 3, which will bring back Marvel fan-favorite Hugh Jackman to reprise his breakout role Wolverine. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on a best-selling novel by Grant Ginder, who also wrote Honestly, We Meant Well and Let’s Not Do That Again.

Prime Video premieres The People We Hate at the Wedding on November 18. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: