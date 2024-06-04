The Big Picture Director Vera Drew celebrates The People's Joker getting a physical media release with special VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray editions.

The Blu-ray edition includes multiple audio commentary tracks and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The film explores the trans experience and gender identity through a parody of Batman villains.

It's pretty safe to say that, back when The People's Joker was removed from the Toronto Film Festival after a single screening, no one expected the movie would have such an impressive journey. Today, director, writer, and star Vera Drew took to social media to reveal that the controversial title is getting very special Blu-ray, DVD, and — believe it or not — VHS editions with amazing cover art.

In the announcement, Drew celebrated the fact that physical media was about to become "way more twisted" with the impressive story of the movie finally making its way to shelves and to collector's homes. The cover art is a mix of what you'd expect to see from a comic book adaptation and the provocative poster of a disruptive film — exactly what The People's Joker is. The movie spoofs Batman villains in order to tell a personal story of an individual coming to terms with their gender identity.

Drew also announced that the Blu-ray edition of The People's Joker will come with a hefty set of bonus features. The movie will have not one, but three separate audio commentary tracks — which suggests there's a lot to be revealed and discussed when it comes to the making of the movie, its inspirations, and, of course, the unexpected reception it got at film festivals and its aftermath. The Blu-ray edition will also come with behind-the-scenes featurettes and some more features that are yet to be revealed.

What's The Deal With 'The People's Joker'?

The big issue with the independent film was that DC and Warner Bros. attempted to block the film for using the iconic Batman characters. However, as director Vera Drew told Collider, the movie's legal team made sure that the character was portrayed in an obvious parody fashion — which would protect the story under fair use. It then became a David vs. Goliath battle in which Drew finally got to share her vision with the world.

The VHS release of The People's Joker is not only a celebration of nostalgic media, but it also underscores the niche nature of the movie. One of the ideas of the story is to subvert the kinds of themes that are usually covered in big blockbuster movies — and gender identity is usually not covered at all in superhero movies. At the same time, the project was interesting enough to draw the attention of some pretty big names, like Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Maria Bamford (Netflix’s Big Mouth), Scott Aukerman (Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis’ co-creator) and Lynn Downey (Daisy Jones & The Six).

You can check out the official announcement above and pre-order your The People's Joker copy below!

The People's Joker (2024) An aspiring clown grappling with her gender identity combats a fascistic caped crusader. Release Date April 5, 2023 Director Vera Drew Cast Scott Aukerman , Maria Bamford , Christian Calloway , Tim Heidecker , Bob Odenkirk Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Vera Drew , Bri LeRose Expand

