The Big Picture Vera Drew's The People's Joker is an independent film depicting a transmasculine Joker, offering a fresh take on a DC character.

Despite legal battles with Warner Bros., the film will be released on April 5 by Altered Innocence, showcasing themes of parody and fair use.

The excitement surrounding The People's Joker began in 2019, unveiling Drew's journey in creating the film and her vision for a trilogy.

Everybody is talking about the Joker. Well, every film nerd, at least, is talking about the Joker. And, sure, Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux has recently made the news with the announcement that it will be a jukebox musical, but that’s not why the iconic Batman villain is at the top of our minds. No, the Joker that we’re all waiting to see is Vera Drew’s Joker the Harlequin, a.k.a. The People’s Joker, the protagonist of a film that many thought would never see the light of day and that is now set to hit theaters on April 5.

There are a lot of reasons for the excitement surrounding this film. For starters, Drew’s project seems like an honest and still deeply entertaining depiction of what it’s like to grow up as a transgender person and how to best live your identity in the comedy world. It is a synopsis that matches Drew’s experiences growing up and making a name for herself in the industry. The trailer promises a wild ride from start to finish, complete with a trans-masculine Mr. J (Kane Distler) that rips Jared Leto’s take on the classic villain to shreds and a fascist Batman. In a world in which our media landscape is flooded with big IPs being revived and rebooted to no end and spoofs on entertainment juggernauts that have just reached the public domain, like Pooh: Blood and Honey, such a subversive and heartfelt take on a DC character sure feels like a breath of fresh air. And that’s not all: crowdfunded and made by a team of 200 artists, The People’s Joker is one of those rare fully independent movies with the hopes of reaching a wide audience.

There is, however, a catch - the real reason behind the whole hullabaloo surrounding the film. As the "fully independent" part of the previous paragraph might have given away, The People’s Joker is not authorized by or affiliated with Warner Bros. Discovery, who currently owns DC Entertainment, and thus Batman, all of his friends, and his foes. That means that, before reaching screens all over the U.S., The People’s Joker had to fight an uphill battle that encompassed a cease and desist from Warner Bros. and getting pulled out of some major film festivals. Or did it? Well, the actual story is a little more nuanced than that. Though The People’s Joker did indeed have to deal with some legal concerns between its debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and its release in theaters, there was no actual cease and desist involved. That being said, what really happened with The People’s Joker?

The People's Joker (2024) An aspiring clown grappling with her gender identity combats a fascistic caped crusader. Release Date April 5, 2023 Director Vera Drew Cast Scott Aukerman , Maria Bamford , Christian Calloway , Tim Heidecker , Bob Odenkirk Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Vera Drew , Bri LeRose

The Story of 'The People’s Joker' Begins Back in 2019

Vera Drew began working towards what would eventually become The People’s Joker in 2019. Or maybe it all started back when she was a kid, still in the closet and experiencing Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever for the first time. Drew dedicates her movie to Schumacher, as well as her mother, and has stated that her trans awakening happened during a Val Kilmer and Nicole Kidman love scene - the performers play Batman and his love interest, Dr. Chase Meridian, in Batman Forever, in which she realized that she truly wanted to be Nicole. Either way, in 2019, Todd Phillips’ take on the Joker came out in theaters, paving the way for what would eventually become Drew’s pet project. Phillips’ Joker is a Batman-less Batman movie that stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a destitute, miserable, and mentally ill clown who eventually turns into a criminal mastermind and leads the whole town of Gotham into upheaval. Despite being generally well-received, the film was deeply criticized by many pundits and audience members alike for what was perceived as a depiction of white male rage as righteous and thus had a certain affiliation with incel culture. The film was also memed to death, with the scene in which Phoenix’s Fleck dances in full costume on a flight of stairs becoming particularly inescapable online.

Let’s put a pin on all that and circle back to Drew. In 2019, the director, making her feature film debut, was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming for her work on Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical show Who Is America? It was her first nomination, despite her previous work in acclaimed comedy series such as Comedy Bang! Bang! and The Eric Andre Show. On top of that, the nod came just two months after she came out as transgender to her friends, family, and coworkers. “It’s perfect timing because the week before I found out I was nominated, I had just decided to have people start calling me by my name!” she told Them at an interview. This all happened around August and September, and a little more than six months later, Drew and the rest of the world would find themselves locked at home, facing that pandemic that we are still reeling from. During this period, Bri LeRose, Drew's cowriter for The People's Joker, commissioned her friend to make "the Vera Drew found footage remix of Joker (2019)."

Drew jumped at the chance of creating her own origin story for the Batman villain from footage of Phillips' film Batman Forever and so-called "Jokerfied" covers of queer pop anthems. That's when she began to identify themes within the Batman universe, from mental illness to toxic relationship cycles, and relate to them in a completely new way. "I began to think of Joker, Harley Quinn, and Batman as modern literary figures and suddenly, an aha moment happened: my 'illegal found footage film' actually needed to be an autobiographical queer coming of age story that explores all of these things within the bounds of parody law and fair use. I circled back to Bri, and we ended up writing an original screenplay," Drew told Women and Hollywood at the time of her movie's TIFF debut. From then on, she started to put together a team of artists and gather money to fund her vision, a trippy version of Gotham and the Joker's story in which Jason Todd's Robin is an abusive boyfriend who was once groomed to be Batman's lover and in which stock footage, matte paintings, and 3D modeling combine to create a surreal universe.

‘The People’s Joker’ Run at the Toronto International Film Festival Was Short-Lived

Things were looking promising for Drew, who even got big names such as Tim Heidecker and Bob Odenkirk to play small roles in her film. Everything was supposed to culminate in the moment of glory, the film’s debut at TIFF 2022. However, things didn’t go as planned. The movie was shown on September 13, but on the following day, all subsequent showings were canceled at Drew’s request - at least, according to the festival’s organization. Though reviews were initially quite positive, the film had to deal with some rights issues. That’s where the drama began and when most people first heard of The People’s Joker. At the time wrongfully reported as a cease and desist, Drew and her team received a strongly worded email from Warner Bros. saying, in her words, “We think this infringes on our brand, and we would like you to show this email to anybody that wants to buy the film or screen the film.” With such a threatening letter in hand, it felt like a smart move to withdraw the movie from festivals in general. Instead, Drew went back to holding “secret screenings” of the film and searching for a distributor that would have her baby’s back.

After all, the director was adamant that, despite the film’s logline announcing it as an “illegal comic movie about a transgender clown named Joker”, The People’s Joker was never anywhere near illegal. Well, perhaps just in those first few cuts that still had scenes from other peoples’ movies. “I think this film can be 100% distributed. It is completely protected under fair use and copyright law. Like a parody law. The only thing that makes it weird in both of those categories is nobody's ever taken characters and IP and really personalized it in this way. So I think that's the thing that really kind of makes it seem a lot more dangerous than I actually think it is,” she told Collider. “I mean, I get it, look, I put an ‘illegal comic book movie’ on the poster, but that was just to get your butts in the seats. There's literally no reason for anybody to worry, I think, about legal repercussions with this. Without getting into it, we've gone really far to ensure that we could do this. I probably wouldn't have spent two years of my life making an actually illegal Joker movie.”

Her logic was that her movie fell under the parody category of copyright violation law and was thus protected. Drew told Decider that before the TIFF debut, she had been in touch with a law firm specializing in intellectual property and licensing for documentaries. She has also spoken more than once about how surprised she was that Warner Bros. took so long to come after her, considering that many people involved in DC projects were already well aware of what she was working on. “I kind of assumed it was fine because I hadn’t heard from Warner Bros. the entire time I was making it,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. “I worked at Adult Swim for a number of years, which is owned by Warner Bros. After every meeting, I would say, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m working on a Joker parody!’ And everyone was always like, ‘That sounds awesome!’” But the fact that Warner Bros. came after the film left a dent in The People’s Joker’s reputation. Well, it also did wonders for it, making the film more widely known. But Drew had to recast a key performer due to the accusations of IP violation: originally, Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman was featured as the voice of Lorne Michaels - yes, the Lorne Michaels - and bailed at the last moment. She was then replaced by Maria Bamford.

Two Years After Its Festival Debut, ‘The People’s Joker’ Gets a Release

Thankfully, though, Drew and her team managed to get it all sorted out, and, in 2023 it was announced that The People’s Joker had found a home at Altered Innocence, an indie distributor devoted to amplifying queer voices. The movie received a release date of April 5, 2024. According to Deadline, Drew and Altered Innocence are yet to explain how they sorted the whole legal debacle but are making it clear that the film is “in no way created by, endorsed by, or affiliated with DC Comics or any of its related companies.”

After hitting New York on April 5, The People’s Joker will move on to other cities, with the list of showings available on Altered Innocence’s website. With a trailer out, Drew is now getting ready to turn her pet project into a trilogy, as per an interview with Blood Knife. The next movie will incorporate elements of A Nightmare on Elm Street. As for the third one, who knows? The whole media landscape is Vera Drew’s playground.

The People's Joker comes out in theaters on April 5, in the U.S.

