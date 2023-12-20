The Big Picture Altered Innocence has acquired The People's Joker, a parody film that gives the Joker a queer identity.

Copyright issues may have seen The People's Joker pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival last year, but that won't keep the parody DC title out of theaters. Altered Innocence, a Los Angeles-based distributor known for giving a platform to queer and coming-of-age stories, has acquired Vera Drew's film which tells a much different origin story for the Joker, giving him a queer identity. The company will bring the completely unlicensed project to the big screen next year on April 5.

A theatrical release marks a completely unexpected turn for The People's Joker after the film was axed from TIFF following its Midnight Madness screening. Warner Bros. took notice of the unofficial title, ensuring that Drew wouldn't be bringing the film to any other festivals anytime soon. At the festival, Drew told Collider in an exclusive interview that the film should fall under fair use protection due to being a parody that wildly changes a known character. While the "corporate conglomerate" the director mentioned at the time apparently didn't agree with that sentiment, the theatrical release now ensures that the film will get its much-deserved time in the sun after all.

In addition to directing, The People's Joker stars Drew as Joker the Harlequin, a woefully unfunny clown in the making who tries desperately to make a name for themself as part of Gotham City's only comedy club. Battling an addiction to an inhalent called Smylex and constantly questioning their identity, talent, and relationships, they instead decide to bring together fellow misfits and miscreants to create an illegal anti-comedy troupe in Gotham City where comedy itself has been outlawed. Their actions lead them on a collision course with the Dark Knight, setting up another clash between the iconic hero and villain rival only with a much different dynamic.

'The People's Joker' Is a Deeply Important Project to Vera Drew

Image via TIFF

The cast of The People's Joker also managed to pull in some major names as cameos, including Bob Odenkirk, Tim Heidecker, Maria Bamford, and Scott Aukerman. For Drew, who previously worked on I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and Who Is America?, The People's Joker has extra importance as a semi-autobiographical film partly inspired by her own experiences. Altered Innocence's founder Frank Jaffe was excited to share that story, saying, "Vera Drew has taken her own life experiences and traumas to craft an entirely new genre of cinema that blurs the lines between documentary, coming-of-age film, and parody. We couldn’t be more thrilled to champion this bold, intelligent, and hilarious piece of queer cinema that audiences around the globe have fallen in love with."

Drew, meanwhile, was simply happy that this partially crowdfunded community project found a home that perfectly fit the film's premise:

"This movie started as a D.I.Y. community project for queer artists, and I made it with my friends to process what it was like coming out as a trans woman working in the film and TV industry. It has been a long road freeing The People’s Joker and finding a release plan that rings true to the queer, anarchist spirit we had while making it. What better home than among Altered Innocence’s catalog of gorgeously gay and deliciously edgy films."

The People's Joker is finally free and will hit theaters on April 5. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on the highly-anticipated DC parody film before it comes out.