The Big Picture The People's Joker overcame rights issues to hit theaters, with a unique queer take on the iconic Batman villain.

Music by Justin Krol and Quinn Scharber sets the tone, using circus-themed instrumentation and psychedelic rock influences.

The goal was to create a soundtrack that complements the film without overshadowing it, with Easter eggs tucked in for viewers.

Despite the efforts of Warner Bros., The People's Joker won out in the end. Vera Drew's DC parody film overcame rights issues at the Toronto International Film Festival to finally be released in theaters earlier this year and has earned no shortage of praise since. The film takes a unique queer approach to the iconic Batman villain, pulling inspiration from Drew's journey as a trans woman to tell an absurdist story about the gender identity struggles of Joker the Harlequin in a dystopian Gotham as she tries to hit it big in the city's last stand-up comedy program. While the story is undoubtedly the focus, music also plays a major role in setting the tone for the madcap movie with a soundtrack by Justin Krol and Quinn Scharber. Collider is excited to share an exclusive preview of the two tracks and a sneak peek at a scene ahead of the soundtrack's home release on Friday, July 26.

One of the two tracks is the official theme of The People's Joker which captures the tone of the anti-comedic villain's surreal rise. Utilizing a harmonium as its main instrument, it slowly leans into musical madness with a circus-like sound and a showman-like air that seems like it's playing on the main character before a show.

The second track, titled "Teenage Years," utilizes similar motifs with strings and a twangy sound referencing Joker's early life growing up in Smallville, Kansas. It builds to a psychedelic, yet cheerful sound that echoes the effects of the smile-inducing Smylex on the young comedian while baking a bit of darkness within.

"The "Theme to The People's Joker" started as an initial shot in the dark, working off of Vera's idea to create a theme using the harmonium as the main instrument... which is certainly not a typical request, by any stretch of the imagination," Krol revealed when asked about what makes the tracks special. "The challenge was to create something a little somber while keeping the playfulness of the circus-themed instrumentation." He references the sneak peek of Joker's home life to describe the other track, adding "The clip is from one of our favorite cues of the film, "Teenage Years" which starts by echoing the main theme and builds into a psychedelic fever dream..." Building on that, Scharber discusses the musical inspirations that inspired Vera's trip through the Smylex haze as well as his attempts to make the track fit the dream-like sequence.

"'Teenage Years' is intended to be a nod to 60’s and 70’s psychedelic rock with time signature changes and back masked lyrics, sitar etc. I was having a lot of fun experimenting with trying to sing lyrics backwards and then reversing the audio so it would come out sounding almost dream-like in the sense that you can’t quite make out what the words are."

'The People's Joker' Clip Sends Drew Into the Haze of Smylex

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Krol and Scharber's music makes even more sense in the context of the film. In our exclusive clip, the young child who would eventually become Joker the Harlequin is affixed with an unnatural smile after being taken to see Dr. Crane (Christian Calloway) at Arkham Asylum by their mother. "Teenage Years" plays in the background as Vera describes their adolescence clouded by the effects of the drug. A surreal montage of horrific and darkly comedic news stories runs by before the child tunes it all out with "trash TV" and another hefty dose of Smylex. As the music builds, the scene only gets more surreal and horrifying while Vera describes the panic-inducing feeling of puberty. In all, the sneak peek is a preview of how the music and visuals work together to make the Joker's experiences hit as hard as possible.

Drew had a very clear directorial vision when creating The People's Joker and Krol and Scharber worked closely with her to ensure their music similarly echoed that vision. "Vera tends to have a pretty good idea of what she wants, so we would always take her notes and try to stay kinda within the world we were working in," Krol said. "This was very much a collaborative effort between us and her." Although the two tracks shared capture the more surreal feel of the film, it is still an acclaimed superhero parody, something that Scharber echoed. "For some cues, we were trying to achieve the classic superhero score approach. Big orchestration with heroic themes. And for other cues, like the main theme, we kept very melancholy and tender. So it had a wide range."

At the end of the day, the musical partners hoped to create a soundtrack that didn't overpower the film but also felt like a necessary supplement to Drew's masterpiece. "The end goal is to typically not have the score stand out too much while watching the film, but hopefully the viewers latch onto a few of the earworms here and there. There's a lot of little easter eggs tucked away in there too," Krol teased. The pair is bringing a resume built through ads and television with work on Wisconsin Foodie among other things, yet the film was a chance to have fun and get creative within a very interesting world. Scharber further emphasized the enjoyment that came with composing for The People's Joker, adding:

"Fun! This project was so much fun to work on and the folks that contributed were great to collaborate with. I hope that comes through in the film. Also, I know a lot of people identify with the story in the film and I think that’s an important piece of the overall project."

The People's Joker's soundtrack releases tomorrow, July 26. Check out the exclusive clip above to hear "Teenage Years" in context as well as a preview of both tracks above, and see the album art for the home release below.

Image via VIRTUALGIA