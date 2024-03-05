The Big Picture The People's Joker is expanding its theatrical run to multiple cities, giving audiences a chance to see this coming-of-age parody.

The film is based on the personal journey of the writer/director Vera Drew, who incorporates elements from her own life into the story.

The trailer for The People's Joker showcases colorful visuals, references to DC Comics stories, and more.

The People's Joker is ready to take over the big screen in a bigger way than previously anticipated, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The DC parody written and directed by Vera Drew has added multiple dates and cities to its upcoming theatrical run, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Seattle, and Washington D.C. At the same time, the film will be screened at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide, giving audiences a chance to catch this coming-of-age journey about Joker the Harlequin (played by Drew herself) coming to terms with her identity as a trans woman, in what is a parody of stories such as Joker.

While the story of The People's Joker clearly takes elements from the character featured in DC Comics, the movie is also based on events from Drew's life, with the filmmaker using the parody as an opportunity to share details about her personal journey. Before working on Joker the Harlequin's story, Drew served as an editor on Netflix's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, a sketch comedy series where the titular artist appeared in most of the bits. Drew's career would eventually lead her to the creation of The People's Joker, a crowdfunded project made by predominantly queer artists.

With the announcement regarding The People's Joker's bigger theatrical run, a new trailer for the movie was released. In the trailer, Joker the Harlequin can be seen explaining how the concept of gender identity used to be so confusing for her until she finally figured out who she was. With a variety of colorful visuals and references to DC Comics stories that have come in the past, the protagonist makes it clear that she wants to leave a mark on the world around her. And now, thanks to a wider theatrical release, it looks like her dream will come true.

'The People's Joker' Turns the DC Universe Inside Out

Image via Altered Innocence

In most stories that feature the Joker running around Gotham City causing chaos, the Caped Crusader is right around the corner to protect the citizens of his territory. However, The People's Joker will feature a very different Batman from the one audiences are used to. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Drew described the iteration of Batman seen in her film:

"Batman in the movie is not a great guy. He's a fascist billionaire who is kind of a down-low gay and also has some other skeletons in his closet, and that has really rubbed some people the wrong way, and I think that was even something we were nervous about broaching."

Watch the trailer for The People's Joker below. See full theatrical listings at Altered Innocence.

The People's Joker An aspiring clown grappling with her gender identity combats a fascistic caped crusader. Release Date April 5, 2023 Director Vera Drew Cast Scott Aukerman , Maria Bamford , Christian Calloway , Tim Heidecker , Bob Odenkirk Runtime 92 minutes Writers Vera Drew , Bri LeRose

Get Tickets