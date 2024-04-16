The Big Picture The People's Joker premieres in theaters after initially being pulled from a film festival in 2022.

Getting the controversial parody film The People’s Joker on the big screen for as many people as possible was an uphill battle that got harder all the way back in 2022, when the movie by director and star Vera Drew was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival after a single screening. This month, people are getting to see why that happened as the movie finally premieres in theaters. In order to celebrate it, Alamo Drafthouse allowed Collider to debut a PSA about the movie, which was filmed back when the director and writer had no idea what would become of her project.

The PSA is called “Don’t Talk” and features Drew talking directly into the camera about a very particular kind of spectator. Yes, you know them. The people who don’t really care that they are inside a movie theater and talk normally and check their cellphones as if they were outside. The filmmaker recorded the PSA so that you don’t have to go through the “jokerification,” AKA getting removed from a screening because you didn’t know how to behave.

What adds an extra layer of fun to the PSA is that back when it was recorded, there was a chance that the clip wasn’t going to be shown anywhere because in 2022 it seemed pretty possible that Drew would be prevented from Warner Bros. from showing her movie anywhere publicly. As we now know, a lot can happen in two years, and The People’s Joker is now making a slow and steady expansion across the country – which you can find out all about on this website.

‘The People’s Joker’ Is Just The Beginning

The visibility that The People’s Joker got after Warner Bros. tried to pull it from theaters has, in certain ways, allowed director Vera Drew to carry on with her vision of expanding the somewhat autobiographic story into a trilogy. She discussed her plans during an interview with Blood Knife:

“'People’s Joker' was really about my twenties, and navigating being an adult, and being out of the house, and cutting ties with my parents, coming out as trans and stuff. It is a trilogy, there is a third one that I want to make! I won’t say what that one is—but the second one will be about my thirties, and even more specifically about this next chapter of my career.”

You can watch the PSA above.