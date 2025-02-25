Three years ago, a shocking announcement took the indie movie world by storm. After just one screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, tiny-budget indie movie The People's Joker was pulled from the festival per Warner Bros.' request. It was just the beginning of a lengthy process, but the movie came out on the other side with a theatrical release. We recently caught up with director Vera Drew and co-writer Bri LeRose, who spoke to Collider about the movie's insane journey.

While talking to Collider's Aidan Kelley during this weekend's Independent Spirit Awards, Drew revealed that initially she was "a big baby" about the controversial move by Warner Bros. and eventually told herself that "of course" they came for The People's Joker, since it depicted a transgender Joker in the same period that Joker: Folie à Deux's advertising campaign was about to start. The director stated:

"When Warner Bros. came after the movie, it was like the night before our screening at TIFF and, honestly, I was devastated. I was so because I really didn't want to ruffle any feathers over there. I watch all those movies, I read comics like every day of my life. So I was pretty shocked and thankfully was surrounded by people that were on my team. My producer, my co-writer, they were both like, 'No, we're gonna fight for this' because the movie was a big community project, so having a community of people sort of rallied around me was the only way I ever got through it."

Where Did The Idea Of 'The People's Joker' Come From?

The People's Joker co-writer Bri LeRose explained that the idea started as a direct parody of 2019's Joker and that director and screenwriter Vera Drew was challenged to make a recut of Todd Phillips' movie. However, as the project evolved, the filmmaker realized she wanted to tell her own story instead, using the Joker as a metaphor. From the very start, Drew, Lyons, and the entire team made sure they could make the movie under fair use – a legal way to use a famous character as long as it is obvious to audiences that the product is a parody.

At the same time, Drew recognized that it was easy to see it from Warner Bros. perspective: The company didn't want to create a precedent encouraging other creators to make similar movies. And there was also the matter of the Joker sequel – highly anticipated at the time – being on the way to cinemas with no distractions. "They were worried about it stepping on Joker 2, but Joker 2 stepped on itself, so what was The People's Joker gonna do?" Despite the blunt comment, Drew made it clear that she's one of the few people who liked Joker: Folie à Deux – the DC movie has a dismal 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while The People's Joker soared high with a 96% score from critics.

