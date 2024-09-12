Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's The Perfect Couple.

Just like its title, the premise of Netflix's latest murder mystery series is a bit of a misdirection. While series creator Jenna Lamia's adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel still dutifully employs its star-studded cast to investigate a nefarious crime, The Perfect Couple is just as much a dysfunctional family drama as it is a lighthearted whodunit. The show's focus on the ultra-rich Winburys of Nantucket gives Lamia's most recent television outing a satirical edge, poking fun at the privileged excess of Liev Schreiber's family patriarch, Tag, as he hits golf balls into the sea and similarly mocking the entitlement of the Winbury sons. As a result of the series' double-layered focus, one of the most satisfying moments in Netflix's latest hit actually has very little to do with its central mystery's murder.

The series revolves around the ill-fated wedding of family newcomer Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) to the second Winbury son, Benji (Billy Howle). Opening with the happy couple's lavish, cocktail-laden rehearsal dinner, The Perfect Couple's wedding preparations are soon interrupted when the body of Amelia's maid of honor, Merritt (Meghann Fahy), washes ashore the following morning, jumpstarting the series' six-episode investigation into which Winbury — or which of the Winbury guests — would have targeted Amelia's best friend. The increasing scope of local authorities' efforts allow The Perfect Couple to showcase each member of its devilishly stellar supporting cast, with Dakota Fanning's Abby Winbury and Tim Bagley's gossipy wedding planner standing out for their deliciously catty dialogue in particular. Yet, even the most opulent dynasties need their queen, and Nicole Kidman's Winbury matriarch, Greer, ultimately gives The Perfect Couple its most memorable scene.

‘The Perfect Couple’s Best Scene Happens in the Finale

As the series unfolds, it feels all but certain that The Perfect Couple is setting Kidman's Greer up to be a predictable villain. Upon being formally introduced to her second son's bride-to-be, the Winbury mother is nothing if not cold and distant to Amelia, criticizing her soon-to-be daughter-in-law for everything from walking around the house in her underwear to not enthusiastically learning how to crack a lobster. When it is revealed that Merritt and Tag were secretly having an affair, Greer's potential motivations for killing the maid of honor only multiply, solidifying her place as The Perfect Couple's prime suspect. Matters only worsen for Kidman's character when her actions the night of Merritt's murder come under increased scrutiny by Nantucket detectives, as it is revealed Greer wired $300,000 to a known criminal (Tommy Graham) hours before Merritt's corpse was discovered.

Even Nantucket's beleaguered chief of police (Michael Beach) is taken aback, however, when Greer reveals the real reason behind this transaction in the series' final episode, "That Feels Better." Rather than implicating Greer in a contract killing as authorities believed, Greer admits she wired the money as a final favor to her irresponsible brother, a process that frustrates Kidman's high-strung character so much that she puts all her cards on the table upon returning to the Winbury estate. As a bestselling author and public figure in her own right, Greer's publicity team is ready to spin her time at the police station and defend her family name, but instead, Greer decides she's tired of hiding the truth about her character's own hidden life. Greer subsequently reveals her stature as a high-class, privileged homemaker is based on a lie, shattering the illusion at the heart of The Perfect Couple in one of the series' most cathartic and compelling scenes.

'The Perfect Couple's Best Scene Changes Everything We Know About Nicole Kidman’s Greer Winbury

Kidman's delivery balances Greer's defiance with the pent-up aggression of someone finally letting loose for the first time, yet she also never allows the Winbury matriarch to completely lose her poise as she describes her true history with the profligate Tag Winbury. Rather than meeting at a high-end gallery as they claimed to their own children, Greer rejects Tag's insistence that she allow things to return to normal by instead sharing how Tag first enlisted Greer's services back when she worked as a high-end escort. Aside from acting as a veiled tribute to Kidman's time as a French courtesan in one of the actor's most iconic movies, Greer's backstory also completely reinvents the audience's understanding of the character, delivering The Perfect Couple's most important thematic reversals all in a single scene.

On a personal level, Greer's actions and cold persona at the beginning of Lamia's series can be reinterpreted within the character's added context, illustrating how the maternal Winbury is less an unyielding American aristocrat than she is a woman who was forced to adapt to difficult circumstances. While Greer's position atop the lush, shining landscapes of Nantucket secures her place in the realm of expensive weddings and high-end living, her own admission that she used to rely on her brother to manage her career as a sex worker underscores how Greer also began with her foot in the door of a much more grounded, relatable world. Likewise, given the undue social stigma applied to sex work, her confession also shatters the image of the picture-perfect couple that inspires the Winbury brand, though public perception is frankly the least of Greer's marital worries.

Greer’s Confession Reveals the Hidden Victim at the Heart of ‘The Perfect Couple’

Just as Greer's backstory allows her character to feel more sympathetic, the revelations from one of The Perfect Couple's best scenes also illustrate how the men in Greer's life are startlingly problematic. Even before Episode 6, audiences are clued in to the fact that Greer's career as a novelist singlehandedly supports the Winbury fortune, but the pressures of Greer's professional life are easier to swallow when the matriarch is still acting so cold towards a grief-stricken Amelia. When Greer reveals that she also supported her brother and past family with her career as an escort, however, a depressing pattern begins to emerge, one which shows how Greer is repeatedly exploited in order to fund the lifestyles of her unappreciative family members.

Even though Greer is exonerated by The Perfect Couple's ending, it's not a stretch to claim that Kidman's character is very much a victim in her own right, though not the lethal kind. Her complaint at the end of Episode 2 that she keeps having to clean up her husband's messes sounds ominous, but Greer's speech in Episode 6 proves this criticism is poignantly valid. Just as Tag took advantage of Merritt and William's (Sam Nivola) French tutor in order to fulfill his short-lived desires, Tag frequently undermines his wife with his immaturity, ruining her novel's latest release and seemingly doing little else other than paddling and smoking all day. This toxic dynamic would have primarily been made possible by the couple's uneven power dynamic at the start of their relationship, further solidifying the importance of Greer's revelation scene.

Thankfully, The Perfect Couple is more than its most dramatic secrets, and Greer in particular is given several other scenes to shine as well, most notably in her final encounter with a newly independent Amelia in the London Zoo. This exchange doubles down on the voice Greer finds earlier in the episode, depicting her as a more authentic, independent novelist who has since left Tag and subsequently abandoned her icy facade. As a result, it's easy to see why Kidman's previous scene is more important than any other in the series, as her venting marks a turning point in the show that both redefines The Perfect Couple's prime suspect before Abby's guilt is revealed and subverts the series' founding romance. Combined with Kidman's stirring performance and the sheer relief of seeing a hard-working mother demand her due, this moment in Netflix's newest series is simply to die for.

