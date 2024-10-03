After dominating streaming for most of the summer, Prison Break has finally been dethroned at the top of the Nielsen charts. The official Nielsen numbers for the week of September 2-9 are in, showing The Perfect Couple in the top spot with more than 1,911 million minutes viewed. The Netflix Original Movie, Rebel Ridge, lands in second place, albeit far behind The Perfect Couple, with 1,108 minutes viewed. Family Guy, which has been a mainstay in the Nielsen top 10 for quite some time, lands in the third spot, with 1,062 minutes. Formerly #1 in the Nielsen top 10, Prison Break has slid down to the #4 spot, with 1,048 minutes viewed, putting it not far behind Family Guy. Amazon has a stake in the Nielsen top 10 as well, with The Rings of Power as the final show to cross the 1,000 million minutes viewed.

The bottom half of the Nielsen top 10 consists of Bluey, the animated series which is streaming on Disney+, finishing the week with 878 million minutes viewed. Another Netflix Original Movie, The Deliverance, scared up a spot in the Nielsen top 10 (#7), earning 852 million minutes viewed. Jeff Goldblum's Netflix Original Series, Kaos, that sees him play the Greek god Zeus, finished with 825 million minutes viewed after all eight episodes premiered at the same time. The bottom two shows in the Nielsen top 10 for the week of September 2-9 are Grey's Anatomy and A Discovery of Witches, which scored 750 and 739 million minutes viewed, respectively, and are both streaming on Netflix.

Another Netflix Original Will Soon Infiltrate the Nielsen Top 10

The Nielsen streaming numbers are generally about a month behind, and once the numbers catch up to September 19, there's going to be a major shakeup in the top 10. The second season of Monsters, which tells the story of Erik and Lyle Menendez, has been producing all-time streaming numbers for Netflix, and will likely jump up to the top of the chart in several weeks when the numbers are officially in. The series is Ryan Murphy's follow-up to the first season, which stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, and the second season stars Javier Bardem, Cooper Koch, Chloë Sevigny, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Full data for the week of September 2-9 can be found on the official Nielsen website. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Perfect Couple, now streaming on Netflix.

