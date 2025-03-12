The Perfect Couple is coming back for another season. The title, which was originally conceived as a limited series at Netflix, became successful to the point that the streaming platform has decided to turn it into an anthology. This isn't the first time a limited series goes beyond the original plan, with The White Lotus becoming one of HBO's biggest hits in recent years after being planned as a one-off. Casting is already underway for the two lead roles of the new season, Leslee and Bill Richardson. It won't be long before audiences return to the thrilling world that took Netflix by storm last year.

The second season of The Perfect Couple will also be based on a novel by Elin Hilderbrand. The premise for upcoming episodes of the series will be centered around the Richardsons, who move into Nantucket with an unpredictable lifestyle. Outrageous parties and flirting with everyone they meet is all in a day's work for the main characters of this story, but everything will change once their luxurious house is burned to the ground. The family's most trusted employee will also go missing. Viewers will have to join the Richardsons as the truth behind the crime is revealed in the new season of The Perfect Couple.

The first season of The Perfect Couple told the story of Tag (Liev Schreiber) and Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman). It was all about Amelia (Eve Hewson) and her upcoming wedding, but when a shocking death changed the landscape of the event, everyone in Nantucket became a suspect. The viewership numbers for the limited series were impressive. The amount of people who tuned in to solve the mystery alongside the characters went beyond Netflix's expectations, setting the stage for the announcement of a second season.

Nicole Kidman's Recent Projects

Even if Nicole Kidman isn't seen on the screen in the upcoming second season of The Perfect Couple, the artist will remain involved in the project as an executive producer. Kidman has remained booked and busy thanks to appearances in Babygirl and Expats, with the performer looking forward to her role in the upcoming project directed by Mimi Cave, Holland. The sky is the limit for Nicole Kidman during the latest stage of her career. The second season of The Perfect Couple will also feature Joanna Calo as a new showrunner for the series.

A release date for the second season of The Perfect Couple hasn't been revealed by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

