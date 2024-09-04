Netflix is offering murder mystery fans a sneak preview of its hotly anticipated new series The Perfect Couple ahead of its release tomorrow. On the streamer's official news site, Tudum, the first seven minutes of the Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman were shared, showing how a wonderful wedding eve can turn into a nightmare in a matter of moments. Based on the bestselling book by Elin Hilderbrand, the limited series depicts the events surrounding a woman's marriage into a wealthy Nantucket family, from the time leading up to the union to the aftermath of a dead body washing up on the beach. The footage takes a tour through the day before the couple's big day and what happens when the police arrive on the scene.

The first half of the preview captures the idyllic venue as guests bustle around, mingle, and have drinks at the rehearsal dinner before the ceremony begins. It's a peek into the lives of the WInbury family with everyone from his murder mystery novelist mother Greer Garrison (Kidman) and loving father Tag (Schreiber), to cousins and, of course, the bride and groom, Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benjy Winbury (Billy Howle), getting on camera for a videographer. Nearly everyone seems to be having a good time celebrating the occasion, though a final noteworthy line from Benjy about loving Amelia to death kicks off the darker reality of the series. That night, a blood-curdling scream for help rings out, beckoning the police to investigate the morning after.

The Perfect Couple will have more than a few suspects to pull from as the investigation begins. Police Chief Dan Carter (Michael Beach) will be on the case with detective Nikki Henri (Donna Lynne Champlin), while his daughter Chloe (Mia Isaac), who was set to help cater the event, has her own pursuits with a bloody shirt in hand. Much of the suspicion will surround Greer, given both the meticulous effort she put in for the wedding and her disapproval of Amelia, but any of the guests could be the killer. From sister-in-law Abby (Dakota Fanning) to the maid of honor and best man Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy) and Shooter Dival (Ishaan Khattar), and brothers Thomas (Jack Reynor) and Will (Sam Nivola), everyone has skeletons in their closet that will be dug up as the limited series unfolds.

Who Is Behind 'The Perfect Couple'?

Jenna Lamia was tasked with crafting the Winbury wedding mystery, capturing their opulent world as well as the summery colors and textures of Nantucket around the fourth of July. Known for penning episodes of Resident Alien and Good Girls as well as co-writing the screenplay to My Best Friend's Exorcism, she served as showrunner while Birdbox director Susanne Bier was once again behind the camera in yet another team-up with Netflix. The pair put a ton of work into nailing the right look and feel for the characters and the setting, with Lamia telling Tudum that "when I first spoke to Elin herself, the thing that we really connected on, among others, was that we really wanted to get Nantucket right. We really had to get the details right, the hydrangeas, the Nantucket red pants, the beat-up boat shoes. It’s wealth that looks like it isn’t trying.” Her ultimate goal was to create a mystery that leaves everyone hanging on each episode, yet also brings a few laughs with its stellar cast.

The Perfect Couple premieres on Netflix tomorrow, September 5. Check out the official Tudum website for a sneak preview.

