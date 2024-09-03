Netflix has just dropped the trailer for their highly anticipated limited series, The Perfect Couple, which is set to premiere globally on September 5, 2024. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning, the series delves into the dark secrets that unravel when a body is found during a high-profile wedding on Nantucket.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, the story follows Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on the island. Her future mother-in-law, Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has meticulously planned the wedding, but when the dead body is discovered on the beach, the idyllic event quickly turns into a real-life murder investigation. The trailer teases a gripping blend of drama, suspense, and high stakes, all set against the backdrop of a picturesque yet tension-filled Nantucket.

Directed by Susanne Bier, with Jenna Lamia serving as the showrunner and writer, The Perfect Couple promises to be a captivating drama filled with twists and turns. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the complex relationships and dark secrets that will unfold over the six hour-long episodes. With a cast that also includes Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, and Isabelle Adjani, this series is set to be a must-watch for fans of mystery and drama. The show is produced by an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Shawn Levy, Gail Berman, and Nicole Kidman.

What Else Are The Cast of 'The Perfect Couple' Up To?

Kidman has been making waves with her performance alongside Harris Dickinson in the festival fave Babygirl, a steamy and erotic drama in which she bares her soul — and a bit more. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week, receiving a seven-minute standing ovation. Schreiber, meanwhile, appears in what Collider's Maggie Lovitt has described as a career-best performance in Across the River and Into the Trees, adapted from the Ernest Hemingway story of the same name. She wrote:

"Whether it’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a Wes Anderson film, or Ray Donovan, Liev Schreiber always gives 110% in whatever role he is playing, but Across the River and Into the Trees may be a career-best for him. There’s a certain level of nuance required to portray the Colonel as Hemingway wrote him, coupled with having the ability to play into the inherent duality of man."

Be sure to check out the trailer for The Perfect Couple below along with the new images above, and stay tuned for Maggie Lovitt's interview with Liev Schreiber here at Collider. The Perfect Couple will be available on Netflix on September 5.

