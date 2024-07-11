The Big Picture The upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple promises suspense and intrigue as a murder mystery author and her family become murder suspects.

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a star-studded cast in this adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel, with a total of six episodes.

Emmy and Academy Award-winner Susanne Bier directs and executive produces, with a release date set for September 5 on Netflix.

The wealthiest family in Nantucket are planning the wedding of the season, but things take a drastic turn when a body is found by their beach home. In the Netflix trailer for The Perfect Couple unveiled today, Liev Schrieber and Nicole Kidman play husband and wife, with the latter being a famous murder mystery author. Soon enough, she and her family will be cooped up at a murder scene very similar to a story ripped out of her books, becoming the primary suspects. Based on Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming limited series will bring a whole load of suspense and intrigue as the homicide case begins to reveal the Winburys' darkest secrets. After all, as the character in the trailer says, they are rich enough to kill someone and get away with the crime.

The book-to-screen adaptation will have a total of six episodes, which will explore the lead up to Amelia Sacks' (Eve Hewson) union with Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) and the spiraling events that take place once the body is found. The series marks yet another project backed by Kidman's production company, Blossom Films, which is behind TV shows such as The Undoing and Expats. This also marks another collaboration between the actress and Netflix, who recently put out a rom-com entitled A Family Affair.

The series was first announced last year, with Bird Box's director confirmed as a key player behind-the-scenes. Emmy and Academy Award-winner Susanne Bier is joining in as the director and executive producer for all the episodes, and Jenna Lamia is taking on the roles of writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Hilderbrand, the author behind the source material, is involved in the adaptation as an executive producer alongside 21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy and Josh Barry.

'The Perfect Culprit' Has a Star-Studded Cast Playing the Wealthy Winbury Clan

In addition to a stellar team working on the show behind the camera, The Perfect Couple's ensemble is filled with well-known names. After playing Marge in Netflix's Ripley, Dakota Fanning will star as Amelia's future sister-in-law, Abby. The White Lotus Season 2 alum Meghann Fahy will play the bride's best-friend and ultimate companion during this tragic turn of events. Midsommar's Jack Reynor will play Thomas Winbury, the groom's brother, and A Suitable Boy's Ishaan Khatter will play Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend.

A Perfect Couple premieres worldwide on September 5 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.