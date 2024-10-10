The Perfect Couple continues to make a good impression, more than a month after it premiered on Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber was at the top of the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of September 9-15. There's no denying that audiences were desperate to figure out the truth behind the mystery based on the novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. With a cast as talented as the one the streaming platform was able to bring together for The Perfect Couple, it's easy to see why it was hard for viewers to keep their eyes away from the screen.

The Perfect Couple follows Greer Garrison Winbury (portrayed by Nicole Kidman), the famous novelist ready to tell the narrative of the series. The mystery at the center of the production is related to Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). The young woman was about to get married to Benji Winbur (Billy Howle), but an unexpected truth will derail the couple's plans. Liev Schreiber was featured in The Perfect Couple as Tag Winbury, the novelist's husband. Tensions rise to a breaking point in the program developed for television by Jenna Lamia.

All the episodes of The Perfect Couple were directed by Susanne Bier. The filmmaker previously worked on Bird Box, the post-apocalyptic thriller that featured Sandra Bullock as a loving mother who wanted to keep her family safe in the middle of a desperate situation thanks to an alien invasion. Bird Box allowed Bier to develop a working relationship with Netflix that would eventually lead her to tackle The Perfect Couple for the streaming platform. The partnership between the director and the production company continues to produce success stories.

The Rest of the Nielsen Chart

The Perfect Couple wasn't the only title gaining plenty of momentum in the latest streaming chart from Nielsen. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has generated a massive audience that enjoys following the fun depicted in the reality show. With only a few episodes produced, the Hulu production has managed to change the current landscape of reality television. Another title heavily featured in the Nielsen streaming chart was Rebel Ridge, the crime action thriller centered around Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) and his quest to get justice. Pierre was recently cast in the upcoming Lanterns television series based on the characters from DC Comics.

The Perfect Couple is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

