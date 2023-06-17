Get ready for a wild ride filled with fashion, romance, and hilarious escapades in The Perfect Find (2023)! Starring the talented Gabrielle Union as Jenna Jones and Keith Powers as Eric Hill, the upcoming rom-com follows Jenna as her career takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself falling head over heels for her new co-worker - who also happens to be her rival boss's son. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find is a scandalous and laugh-out-loud journey of a woman on the brink of losing everything.

From her desperate plea for a second chance to navigating the ups and downs of her tumultuous job, viewers are bound to root for Jenna as she defies the odds, starts over, and maybe, just maybe, finds the perfect love amidst the chaos. Directed by Numa Perrier, the rom-com is worth adding to your list of must-watch sexy movies on Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about The Perfect Find.

When Is 'The Perfect Find' Coming Out?

The Perfect Find officially hits Netflix on June 23, 2023. Get ready to laugh, cry, and enjoy the delightful combination of classic romantic comedy and heartfelt chemistry. Netflix provides a range of choices to choose from: Basic with ads priced at $6.99 per month, Basic at $9.99 per month, Standard at $15.49 per month, and Premium at $19.99 per month. Nevertheless, it's important to be aware that the Basic with Ads plan might not be available through all billing partners, so it's advisable to confirm with your service provider. The number of devices you can use to access Netflix, the quality of video and audio, and the capability to download content differs based on the subscription package.

Who Is Making 'The Perfect Find’?

Plans for The Perfect Find go all the way back to 2018. News broke then that Union would serve as producer and one of the stars of the movie. Producers include Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver for Confluential Films, as well as Union’s company I’ll Have Another. Production is also taken care of by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, together with Ford, Greg Shapiro, Glendon Palmer, and Holly Shakoor Fleischer as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Leigh Davenport, creator of Run the World. Numa Perrier was named the director on June 12, 2020, at the same time it was announced that Netflix picked up the film.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Perfect Find'

The trailer for The Perfect Find was released on May 18, 2023. Check it out in the player above.

What's the Plot of 'The Perfect Find' About?

Get ready for a delightful romantic comedy that will sweep you off your feet and leave you craving for more. In The Perfect Find, audiences follow the journey of Jenna, a star fashion editor in search of a fresh start. After a highly publicized breakup and a career setback, in true New York rom-com fashion, she finds herself back in the bustling streets of the Big Apple, ready to reclaim her rightful place in the fashion industry. But little does she know that her path would collide with an unexpected twist of fate – a passionate love affair with someone totally unexpected.

When Eric, the son of her former rival and current boss, walks into Jenna's life, sparks fly instantly. However, with their professional and personal lives hanging in the balance, Jenna finds herself facing a timeless dilemma. As her meteoric career comeback intertwines with the fragility of her newfound romance, she must navigate the challenges and sacrifices that lie ahead. Embodying the essence of classic rom-coms while injecting a fresh and modern twist, The Perfect Find is a total summer flick. With stunning outfits, daring production design, and playful characters, this film feels just as nostalgic as the iconic rom-coms of previous generations, while carving its own unique path.

Here's the official synopsis for The Perfect Find, released alongside the trailer:

After a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. Knowing she’ll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres). But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric (Keith Powers) — who just so happens to be Darcy’s son. After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance, and find out if she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide.

Who's In the Cast of 'The Perfect Find'?

The Perfect Find stars Gabrielle Union as Jenna Jones, a former fashion editor who’s down on her luck due to a very unfortunate, and incredibly humiliating incident. Rising from the ashes of her firing, Jenna is finally moving on from her messy breakup. But for Jenna, the art of starting over is about to get a lot more complicated, especially after making out with the handsome son of her new boss. You might have seen Union taking on the role of head cheerleader Isis in Bring It On, or Chastity in 10 Things I Hate About You. Most recently, Union played Inez French in A24's The Inspection. Playing her sexy crush Eric Hills is Keith Powers. An up-and-coming videographer at the company, Jenna is taken aback when she discovers Eric is Darcy's son. But Eric is persistent, and he’s not going to let his mother get in the way of chasing after Jenna. Powers is best known for his role as Ronnie DeVoce in BET’s 2017 miniseries The New Edition Story. He’s also appeared in Straight Outta Compton.

Gina Torres plays Darcy Hill, Eric’s mother. Starting a new job becomes tricky for Jenna as Darcy is not just her professional rival, but also her new boss. Torres is best known for playing Jessica Pearson in Suits. Aisha Hinds takes on the role of Billie, Jenna’s bestie and main confidante. Hinds has been involved in projects like Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Another one of Jenna’s best friends is Elodie, played by La La Anthony. Just like Powers, Anthony has also starred in The New Edition Story. D. B. Woodside makes an appearance as Brian, Jenna’s ex-boyfriend. Woodside garnered a strong fan following for his role as Amenadiel in Lucifer. He most recently starred as veteran US Secret Service agent Erik Monks in The Night Agent, which has been renewed for Season 2. Lastly, there’s the one and only Janet Hubert as Jenna’s mom, Monica. Hubert cemented her name in the industry with her role as the iconic Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.