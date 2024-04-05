The Big Picture Season 2 of Perfect Match features reality stars coupling up in challenges to find a perfect match.

Multiple Love Is Blind alums are rumored to be in the season 2 cast, sparking fan interest and speculation.

Too Hot to Handle and other reality stars are also rumored to be part of the season 2 cast, potentially giving them an edge in finding love.

The dating competition show, Perfect Match, has reality stars couple up and then test their compatibility in challenges. Winners of those challenges can then bring in someone new and match them with someone in the house. People who don't have a match must leave. The finale brings back all the cast to vote on which couple is the perfect match. The winners get an all-expenses paid vacation for one week anywhere in the world.

People are already talking about season 2 since it was heavily teased in the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion. Multiple cast members were announced, and the new season will be released in the summer. But fans are already talking because some spoilers leaked from the Netflix series. Here is everything you need to know if you don't want to wait.

A Couple From 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Were Spotted

On March 5, TMZ shared pictures of Jessica Vestal from season 6 of Love Is Blind and Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle Season 1 having fun on the beach together last September. One of them showed Harry behind her in the ocean. Another showed her lounging on a beach chair with him rubbing her legs. It's unclear if the pair ended up together at the end of the season, or if it was a fling. But she hinted at being romantically connected to someone on a show in her Nick Viall interview.

The other Love Is Blind alums cast for season 2 are Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata from season 5. The reunion revealed Micah and Jess became close while filming. However, fans feel like they already know how Izzy's story ends because he has publicly posted about his relationship for a while. He's dating Shelby Webb and has matching tattoos with her saying "yes, chef" on their wrists. This is similar to what happened in season 1. The show took so long to be released that Francesca Farago was publicly dating Jesse Sullivan at the time of its release. She is currently engaged to that person.

Who Is Rumored to Be in the 'Perfect Match' Season 2 cast?

The @realitytv_fan Instagram account posted the rumored cast for season 2 in September of 2023. Xanthi Perdikomatis from The Circle season 5 was listed. Jake Cunnigham from The Ultimatum is rumored to be in the mix. Harry wasn't the only Too Hot to Handle in the post. Melinda Melrose, Holly Scarfone, Dominique Defoe, Stevan Ditter, Christine Obanor, Nigel Jones, Brittan Byrd, and Elys Hutchinson were pictured. Dated & Related cast members Kaz Bishop, Chris Hahn, and Alara Taneri, were rumored to be in the show. Bryton Constantin from Squid Game: The Challenge will possibly show his less competitive side on the dating series. Justin Assada from Surviving Paradise, Tolú Ekundare from The Trust, and Trevor Sova from Love Is Blind are included in the post.

Trevor was called out at the season 6 reunion for being romantically connected to another woman while going on the show. Nick and Vanessa Lachey read their texts where he told the woman he loved her and wanted to marry her. Trevor was shocked and, at first, wanted to use the defense of the woman not being his girlfriend. He claimed that if Chelsea Blackwell chose him over Jimmy Presnell, then he would've pursued the engagement with her. Trevor admitted to being toxic and needing therapy. He then excused himself from the stage. Fans are wondering if he'll be completely cut from Perfect Match because of this. The hosts wanted to make a point that Love Is Blind should be about finding a spouse and not fame. But he was already awarded with a different show. We have some time to wait before we find out.

If this casting is true, then the Too Hot to Handle stars have an edge over everyone else. They could decide to date each other instead of giving strangers a chance. After all, Georgia Hassarti from the show won the first season with Dom Gabriel. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last. Hopefully, the winners of season 2 have better luck. Season 2 of Perfect Match is coming this summer.

