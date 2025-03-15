2024 was a great year for LGBTQ+ cinema, with Ethan Coen's Drive Away Dolls, Jane Schoenbrun's I Saw The TV Glow, Luca Guadagnino's Queer, and, of course, the iconic thriller-slash-lesbian-romance, Love Lies Bleeding, directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud, Room 55) and starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian. These multi-genre films were unapologetic, bold, and bright—but also had more to say below the surface-level fun aesthetic. Love Lies Bleeding was the highest-grossing, making 12.8 million worldwide. It revolves around Lou (Stewart), a gym manager, who falls in love with an aspiring bodybuilder, Jackie (O'Brian), who is training for a Las Vegas competition. But due to Lou's dysfunctional family life, chaos and violence break out, forcing Lou and Jackie into a tumultuous series of events. The lovers are eventually able to get out unscathed and drive off into the night, ready to create a life together.

What Is 'The Perfection' About?

Image via Netflix

While Love Lies Bleeding was a definite hit, there's an often-overlooked precursor that helped set the stage for the aforementioned. Netflix's 2019 film, The Perfection, directed by Richard Shepard (The Matador, Dom Hemingway), is one of the first multi-genre, twisted psychological lesbian thrillers to grace streaming platforms. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out, M3gan) and Logan Browning (Dear White People, Hit the Floor), The Perfection revolves around two former child prodigies, Charlotte and Lizzie, who both studied at the elite Bachoff music school during different periods. They were both the top cellists at their time of attending and studied under the headmaster, Anton (Steven Weber). Years later, they connect at a musical event hosted by Anton in Shanghai, and their chemistry quickly develops into a romance. However, when Lizzie (Browning) invites Charlotte (Williams) on a backpacking trip through rural China, the adventure quickly spins into an awful, unexpected nightmare.

How Is ‘The Perfection’ a Precursor to ‘Love Lies Bleeding’?

The Perfection differs from Love Lies Bleeding due to its non-linear storytelling, its heightened emphasis on heavy topics like sexual abuse and trauma, and its unraveling of the mystery and fitting the narrative pieces together. Love Lies Bleeding is lighter in comparison, with a more straightforward, linear narrative, and focuses on problems that arise from chaotic family dynamics, domestic abuse, and criminal activity. Both films do employ humor, romance, and violence, but in starkly different ways with varying connotations. But the similarities between The Perfection and Loves Lies Bleeding are very strong regarding their level of disturbing, unexpected gore, using a carefree/adventure-focused narrative, using revenge as motivation, and involving an unstoppable power couple as the main two protagonists.

It should also be noted that prior to The Perfection, there weren't really any Netflix originals that counted as a multi-genre lesbian thriller. It stood out at the time due to its unpredictable narrative, shock factor, and iconic protagonists, not to mention The Perfection was one of the first of its kind to have a streaming release on Netflix, versus a limited theatrical release. It's a combination of body horror, psychological thriller, non-linear mystery, and revenge. Its easy accessibility to the masses absolutely helped its influence, as it did reach a wide audience and prompted many strong reactions—whether positive or negative. It helped set the standard for multi-genre LGBTQ+ thrillers, which have only improved and have become more refined since the 2019 release. Although some may argue that The Perfection is flawed and overdone in some ways, it undeniably helped bring more LGBTQ+ representation to streaming platforms.

Why 'The Perfection' Is Worth Watching