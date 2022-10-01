Atthis year's edition of New York Comic Con, Prime Video is inviting attendees to step into the world of its upcoming series The Peripheral. The studio is bringing its dystopian universe to the event with the Forever Fab 3D Print Shop experience. It will be open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., on Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9 inside the Javits Center.

At first glance, the shop appears like any typical storefront, but once attendees step inside, they'll be transported to a futuristic experience. Signs will prompt attendees to "see the future printed before their eyes" and guide them into the print shop. Once inside, they will be surrounded by 3D printers that will bring items from 2032 to the present day, including candies, and Flynne's Peripheral headset. As they continue through the shop, surveillance cameras will come into play as someone relays an urgent message guiding them to an unknown "sim." From there, messages will grow increasingly more urgent in the hopes that attendees will then realize that whatever lies ahead has something more in store.

Along with the 3D experience, attendees can further immerse themselves in the show by heading to the Main Stage panel, which takes place on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. During the panel, creative crew and cast members will provide a special first look at the series and offer a little more insight on what to expect. Speakers attending include cast members Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, T'Nia Miller, and JJ Feild, director Vincenzo Natali, executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, and creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith.

Image via Prime Video

The Peripheral focuses on Moretz's character Flynne Fisher, a woman struggling to keep her family together. Though she is smart and ambitious, Flynne doesn't have much of a future to look towards. However, at work one day, she wears a headset that brings her into London 70 years in the future. Eventually, she realizes it's not virtual reality; it is reality. Meanwhile, in future London, another person finds Flynne's world and connects the two. Understandably, Flynne decides to find out who and why, sending her on a dangerous journey.

Additional cast includes Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, Amber Rose Revah, and Austin Rising. Along with Joy and Nolan, executive producers include Smith, Natali, Greg Plageman, Athena Wickham, and Steven Hoban. Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television produce in association with Kilter Films.

The Peripheral will release its premiere episode on Friday, October 21 on Prime Video. New episodes will release weekly until the finale on December 9. Check out the upcoming pop-up shop and the show's teaser trailer below: