Many individuals think that thanks to its lifelike simulations, augmented reality and virtual reality can help combat social isolation and enhance education. Hence, in addition to real-life VR, shows, and movies about this popular theme which is worth exploring on screen, are also in demand.

RELATED: From 'Stranger Things' to 'The 100': 10 Teen Sci-Fi Series That Keep Us At the Edge of Our Seats

A big factor in the popularity of films like Ready Player Oneand Tronis how they explore the VR environment and give the audience an authentic look. Nevertheless, in addition to movies that only have brief access to these worlds, fans still have another choice in the form of worthwhile television programs that gives viewers a deeper look and a broader viewpoint on the subject.

'The Peripheral' (2022 - )

The Peripheral is an Amazon Prime sci-fi TV show that is based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name. The show follows a gamer named Flynn Fisher, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, who discovers a secret connection to virtual reality and her own grim future where technology has subtly and gradually changed society.

The fact that the show uses such cutting-edge VR technology is not surprising given that it is set in the year 2032. Additionally, the show transitions from using a virtual reality simulation to really owning a body, which it refers to as the peripheral. The peripheral body, created to resemble a real person in the future, and the VR headgear Flynne used in the past are both key components of the peripheral.

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Shows To Watch If You Like 'The Peripheral'

'VR.5' (1995 - 1997)

VR.5 is centered on Sidney (Lori Singer), a young woman who works for a telephone firm and enjoys playing with virtual reality. Later, utilizing VR.5, she discovered a capacity inside herself to access the human mind. Realizing Sidney is not a typical individual, a powerful and shady organization attempts to use her.

The program is unquestionably thought-provoking and innovative, making it a must-see for aficionados of science fiction. The show, which was truly ahead of its time - at least in terms of visuals - depicts Sidney's virtual trips with vivid, almost surrealistic scenery, strong color, and objects as if in a dream.

'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

The show is set in Westworld, a fictional amusement park with a Wild West theme that uses cutting-edge technology and is populated by android "hosts." In the park, high-paying visitors can engage in their wildest desires without worrying about being harmed by the hosts, who are programmed not to injure humans.

The clever decision made by Westworld to examine all of humanity via the eyes of androids gets better with each subsequent watching. Additionally, the show's premise implies that it is set in a high-tech virtual world where clients can access the highest level of desire fulfillment along with other high-concept technologies such as 3D printing and humanoid robots, sci-fi fans are sure to enjoy it.

RELATED: From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode

'Altered Carbon' (2018 - 2020)

Altered Carbon is set in the future where consciousness is digitalized and stored in cortical stacks that are implanted in the spine, enabling people to "re-sleeve" their memories and consciousness into new bodies to avoid physical death. The show follows Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), a former soldier turned detective, who is let out of jail to solve a murder.

Netflix’s Altered Carbon gives viewers a very interesting behind-the-scenes glimpse at a virtual and augmented reality-based fantasy future. The show's most impressive feature is its visually stunning environment and the almost limitless possibilities it offers. Moreover, since the show includes hotels that are entirely powered by AR and VR technology and virtual torture chambers utilized by adversaries, it is likely to please any VR enthusiasts as well as sci-fi hardcore fans.

'Kiss Me First' (2018)

Kiss Me First is a British cyber-thriller drama miniseries that follows a lonely 17-year-old Leila (Tallulah Haddon) who is obsessed with Azana, a fictional massively multiplayer online role-playing game. When she’s playing it, Leila meets Tess (Simona Brown), a stylish, self-assured party girl with a sinister secret. After Tess vanishes in real life, Leila is immediately compelled to solve the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

The show cleverly explores technological fear, yearning for unreal worlds, and issues of identity in addition to showcasing well-built VR technology. Nevertheless, despite not having a more attractively constructed VR world than the other shows with human-like characters, the program still exudes friendliness through its animated designs, making it appropriate for viewers of all ages.

'Reverie' (2018)

Reverie centers on a former hostage negotiator Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi), also a specialist in human behavior, who accepts a job to save people whose minds are lost in the cutting-edge virtual reality simulation, Reverie. During the process, Kint also begins to face her personal tragedy from her past.

Reverie demonstrates a novel and perhaps even horrifying grasp of the subconscious by fusing complex technology ideas with parts of the human mind. Additionally, the program exposes viewers to the negative aspects of virtual reality, which is a technology that aims to grant users' wishes. The show is nevertheless essential to watch even though it does not fully explore the technical aspects of virtual reality.

'The Feed' (2019)

The Feed is set in the near future of London and centers on the family of Lawrence Hatfield (David Thewlis), the inventor of The Feed, an all-pervasive technology. The Feed, which is inserted into almost everyone's brain, allows people to quickly share knowledge, feelings, and memories. However, when things begin to go wrong and users start murdering people, the family is torn apart as they attempt to contain the monster they have unleashed.

The Feed is fundamentally a relatable and human tale about what we would do to defend the people we love. Moreover, the show, like Reverie, explores the negative impacts of misusing VR and technologies in general in addition to featuring stunningly designed VR and cutting-edge technology which lures the viewers in for a real treat.

'Upload' (2020 - )

Upload is set in the year 2033 when people can "upload" themselves into any virtual afterlife of their choice. The show follows Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a computer programmer who dies prematurely, and gets his consciousness uploaded to the opulent Lakeview, but he soon finds himself under the control of his obsessive, still-living girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

Upload is set in the future, and viewers quickly notice a number of technological innovations and devices in the setup. On top of that is the notion of heaven, a virtual reality setting where angels serve as tech support staff for clients' eternal requirements. The show has the ideal balance of comedy, science fiction, and drama throughout, and the incredibly skilled ensemble gives outstanding performances.

RELATED: 8 Funny Sci-Fi Shows On Streaming To Check Out If You Like 'Upload'

'Harsh Realm' (1999 - 2000)

Harsh Realm follows Lt. Hobbes (Scott Bairstow), a young Marine who is given a top-secret task to assassinate rogue soldier Omar Santiago (Terry O'Quinn). Omar has taken control and established his own military dictatorship of “Harsh Realm”, a virtual reality world created by the military to run war game scenarios that are identical to our own.

The show is said to be a combination of The Matrix and Platoon even - though it didn’t make it very far. Contrary to typical VR, which begins as a way to satisfy users' needs in a cheerful and upbeat manner, Harsh Realm's VR is a more depressing, gloomy, and inky reality. It's yet another illustration of how VR might go wrong when its potential exceeds what people can reasonably foresee, leading to much more serious problems.

'Caprica' (2009 - 2010)

Caprica is set nearly 60 years before the events in Battlestar Galactica and in the tranquil world of Caprica. The show follows two families, the Graystones and the Adamas, when a stunning development in artificial intelligence has unintended repercussions.

A wide range of AR/VR technologies is featured in Caprica, including "holo-bands," which are gadgets that let you access Caprica's virtual reality world, and AR gadgets that let you turn any surface into a digital interface. In addition, with considerable enthusiasm, Caprica embraced worldbuilding, cramming each episode with esoteric cultural and theological allusions that combined, contrasted, and built on themes from the real world which would please not only Battlestar Galactica fans but any sci-fi aficionados.

NEXT: 2023 In Film: 10 Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi Movies Coming in 2023