They also share how Chloë Grace Moretz is ideal for the role, their favorite fight sequence and whether we'll be getting more seasons.

Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.

During this interview with Collider, Nolan and executive producer/director Vincenzo Natali talked about how they came to make this adaptation, what they love about the world that Gibson created, portraying two distinct worlds in this story, the biggest challenges with this production, why they wanted Moretz for this role, their favorite fight sequences, and whether they’re looking to continue telling this story with future seasons.

Collider: Did one of you read the novel and want to pursue it, and then got everyone else on board? How did things come together with this creative team?

VINCENZO NATALI: Not to give too long a story, but at one time, I was going to adapt William Gibson’s first novel Neuromancer as a movie. Unfortunately, that never happened.

JONATHAN NOLAN: Or fortunately.

NATALI: Perhaps fortunately because, in a way, I see The Peripheral as being part of that continuum. Mr. Gibson was kind enough to give me the book. I read it and said, “There’s no way this is a movie. It’s just way too complex.” But then, I thought, “What if it was a TV series?” And coincidentally, I was doing Westworld with Lisa [Joy] and Jonah [Nolan] and thought “Hmm, maybe they would like it.” And true to form, they read it within a 24-hour period, got back and said, “We’d like to do this.” It was a dream come true.

NOLAN: Yeah, it was a no-brainer, as they say. I’d actually grown up reading William Gibson’s books. I started when I was 14. I read Count Zero first, which was a mistake because I was reading out of order, which may explain a lot of things. And then, I’ve been shamelessly ripping off his work for all of mine, for decades after that. And so, when the opportunity came to revisit the master, I wanted to see if there was an opportunity to adapt his work, which our joke has been that Gibson has resisted adaptation, to this point, other than by the real world. We live in William Gibson’s world now, but I’ve never been able to see William Gibson’s world.

It was a tremendous honor when Vincenzo came to us with this fascinating book. Unlike the books that I had started with – Neuromancer, Count Zero and the rest of Gibson’s far-future imaginings, where the culture is very, very different from ours – this was a dense, fascinating, twisted narrative, but it starts, critically, with something very relatable. It starts with a young woman in a rural American community, just a few seconds into the future, it feels like. And so, with Chloë’s character Flynne as a guide, that journey felt like a natural adaptation for television.

Image via Prime Video

Jonah, do people tend to just bring you everything that they come across that has to do with tech and future worlds, and things like that? Do you feel like you’ve become something of the go-to guy for that?

NOLAN: I’ve definitely been typecast. No. We’re very lucky to work with brilliant people and be in this lucky, happy place of being able to help bring some of these incredible visions to life. To be fair, I’ve long had a fascination, and have been inspired, in part, by reading Gibson when I was young and had a fascination with technology, and with the way it affects and impacts the human experience in human culture. It’s definitely our sweet spot, for sure.

When you were reading Gibson when you were younger, did the thought ever cross your mind that you could make it into something, someday? Did that even occur to you then, or was it much later?

NOLAN: I grew up in a filmmaking household. As long as I can remember, my brother wanted to make films, and I was fascinated by the medium. Reading Gibson’s work, it’s impossible to not start to imagine and begin to color in a little bit with some of the details and start playing it in your head because the worlds are so fully imagined. The worlds are so fully and beautifully detailed. Maybe there’s even a frustration that someone else hasn’t done that. We all feel like, “Hey, where’s the great William Gibson adaptation?” And here it is. Hopefully, this is it.

When you read stuff, do you immediately see it visually, as a storyteller yourself?

NATALI: Yes. What makes it so thrilling is that Gibson is so intensely visual and so focused on details that, unto themselves, might not seem important, but somehow inform the world in a way that makes it feel incredibly real. One of the things that was most challenging about this was reaching the bar that he set on the page, in terms of world creation, because no one does it better.

This story is set in the future, and there are these two futures, with small town America and post-apocalyptic London. The small town aspect of it still feels very much like the rural America we know, and it sneaks up on us, once we get to see the post-apocalyptic London. Was that something that was very intentional? Was that something you wanted to visually do with this, to ease people into what you were doing?

NOLAN: One of the appealing things to me about The Peripheral, the novel, was that there’s a Cinderella story not so hidden in plain sight. We start with a character, who’s in somewhat modest circumstances, in an America that we readily recognize, and that’s the America that’s being left behind. You keep expecting Gibson to drop that world completely. You imagine Cinderella, who goes to the ball and never comes home. One of the things that I was fascinated by, reading the book, is that I’ve always associated Gibson with Vancouver and British Columbia and didn’t realize that he grew up in West Virginia. There is something more than a little autobiographical about that setting. You feel the warmth of it, and he never lets go of it. What you have, instead, is not the usual, “Oh, I came from modest circumstances and I got to the big city and I left home behind.” We keep going home, and home keeps changing.

You see the impact of these two worlds on each other, which is a fantastic and seductive way into a story. It’s a well-tested narrative device to take someone from one place and go with them into the wild new future. But to me, the most fascinating and enjoyable part of the experience is the way in which there’s a feedback loop that sets up between Flynne’s world and Wilf’s world, and the way in which the two worlds vie with each other for supremacy or for the power struggle. The hierarchical question is a really interesting question, in terms of the many, many worlds that we’re now seeing in our world, start to be created. When it comes to lo-fidelity worlds and higher fidelity, which one is more valid? If your kid plays an online multiplayer game, is that experience any less valid than their experience in the real world, when that world might be more fair. I think those are really fun questions to be playing with.

Image via Prime Video

As someone who uses some tech, but isn’t fully dependent on it, it was so interesting to watch these characters go back and forth between the two worlds.

NATALI: I feel the culture has evolved so radically, especially since the pandemic, that I’m not sure this show would’ve worked five years ago. I’m not sure people, at large, would connect with it, in the way that we’re hoping that they will. It’s just because we’ve been living in a virtual space, at least since the pandemic started.

What were the biggest challenges that you felt you would have with this, going into it, and what ended up actually being the biggest challenges in this production? Did those two things line up, at all?

NATALI: Honestly, the challenge from my perspective, from a conceptual design perspective, was the book. It was about, “Can we do a job that pays proper homage to the book?” And then, it also was done during COVID, so there were tremendous pressures associated with managing a production under those circumstances. The entire show was cast on Zoom. I didn’t meet any of the actors until a couple weeks before we started shooting, and they started arriving in London. Thanks to Jonah and Lisa, and this group of incredibly talented, skilled technicians, artists and craftsmen, and Scott Smith, our creator/writer who wrote these beautiful scripts with is team, it was a safe place, but it was also scary because there were all of these impediments, in terms of the practical realities of shooting during COVID.

You really feel for Flynne because she’s thrown into this world. She’s not expecting it and everything gets turned upside down. What led you to Chloë Grace Moretz for this? There are so many levels of what is going on, with all the different versions of the character that she’s playing. What was it about her that made her the right person to embody this character?

NOLAN: We have long been fans of Chloë’s and really enjoyed all of her work. She has a warmth and a native intelligence, in equal measure, and that’s very hard to find. You’re really looking for someone, with this character, who both fits in their world and doesn’t, and for whom the relationships with her brother and her mom and her friends all feel authentic and lived-in. Chloë is from part of the country that’s not too far from where we imagine Clanton is, but she also clearly has so much intelligence, curiosity and drive, that’s just looking for an outlet. We didn’t have to think long before we found our Flynne.

There are so many interesting, memorable and standout fight sequences in this. Do each of you have a favorite? Is there one that you feel is most memorable to you, either to watch or to have shot?

NATALI: For some reason, I keep getting trapped in small spaces in my career. I’m always put in an elevator or a train, or something. I have to confess that my favorite fight scene is in the Rolls-Royce, which is an intense one. Because it was an absurdly small space to have a fight scene in, at the end of the day, there is something thrilling about when you try to pressure-cooker an action-sequence in that kind of environment.

NOLAN: That one is right up there. If I had to choose, maybe the first time you see Chloë get to kick a little ass. It’s just so much fun watching Chloë kick ass because she has been doing it for a lot of her career.

NATALI: All of a sudden, I saw Chloe moving like a stuntman. She moves so well because she’s been trained, since she was a child, to do this kind of stuff. You forget because she’s such a thespian, but all of a sudden, she turns into Hit Girl, and it’s very thrilling.

Image via Prime Video

Is this a complete series with one season? Are you looking to continue telling this story, beyond that?

NOLAN: I think we’ve imagined, from the beginning, that this would be a story that grows, bifurcates, splits and doubles down on itself. There are so many fascinating places to go with a story that contains the idea for the conceit of worlds that are subtly different and slightly changed. As far as adaptations go, this one has such incredible possibilities, in terms of where this story could go, so we very much hope that we’ll have an opportunity to keep telling this story.

NATALI: There’s still a lot in the original book that hasn’t been used. I don’t know exactly what’s going on with the writers right now, but originally, when we were talking about it, there were things that we sidelined for the future, that we felt were better left for down the road.

The Peripheral is available to stream at Prime Video.