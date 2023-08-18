The Big Picture Amazon Prime has canceled the second season of The Peripheral due to ongoing actors and writers' strike, despite renewing it back in February.

The series, based on William Gibson's novel, was praised for its sci-fi vision and compelling narrative, and followed the story of a gamer who discovers a connection to an alternate reality.

The Peripheral was the first series resulting from a deal with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are also working on a Fallout series with no release date yet.

Amazon Prime has canceled the second season of The Peripheral despite being renewed for another season earlier this year in February. According to a new report in Variety, the decision to cancel season 2 is heavily influenced by the ongoing actors and writers’ strike. In short, even if the show goes into production soon, it’ll not be available before or close to 2025, which discouraged the streamer to carry on with another iteration.

What’s The Peripheral About?

The series based on William Gibson’s novel of the same name, debuted on Amazon on October 2022 and was acclaimed for its sci-fi vision and compelling narrative. Created by Scott B. Smith the series is set in a distant future where technology has taken over the society. We follow Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) a brilliant gamer, who works random jobs to support her family, though things take a turn when her brother asks her to help in an advanced game and Flynne discovers something she shouldn't, as she finds a secret connection to an alternate reality and her own future, which brings danger to her doorstep.

Upon its release first season of The Peripheral was well-loved by fans and critics alike for its themes, larger-than-life vision, and production design. The series cast Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton, Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher, JJ Feild as Lev Zubov, T'Nia Miller as Cherise Nuland, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, Katie Leung as Ash, Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella Fisher, Chris Coy as Jasper Baker, Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Julian Moore as Ossian, Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, Austin Rising as Leon, Eli Goree as Conner Penske, Charlotte Riley as Aelita West, Alexandra Billings as Inspector Ainsley and many more.

Image via Prime Video

Gibson also wrote the series and served as executive producer with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The Peripheral was the first series that came out of Nolan and Joy’s overall deal at Amazon. Also serving as executive producers are Athena Wickham, Steve Hoban, and Vincenzo Natali. The show was another iteration of Nolan and Joy's cerebral sci-fi dramas. Last year, Westworld also stood canceled after a four-season run due to heavy production costs and declining viewership. The duo is also working on a series based on the video game franchise Fallout, which has finished production but doesn’t have a release window or date, yet.

The Peripheral Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon. You can check out the trailer below: