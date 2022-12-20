Science fiction fans’ favorite series and movies seem to always give them anxiety. Not only because of the themes covered in these productions but also because a good, full-fledged sci-fi project is expensive to make—which means that the plug can be pulled at any moment (looking at you, Westworld). Fortunately for The Peripheral fans, that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Even though the Prime Video series hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2, the future looks bright (pun intended) for the Chloë Grace Moretz-led story.

During an interview with Collider to discuss the success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studios’ Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, revealed to our own Steve Weintraub that conversations for more episodes of The Peripheral are very much happening right now. Sanders also shared that the sci-fi show is gaining traction from fans hailing from a different series altogether, and it's all going according to Prime Video's plans:

“We are in talks about Season 2 as we speak. We were thrilled to see real engagement and a lot of crossover from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans. So, it's kind of what we were hoping, that we were getting a bunch of people into the service for that show, and that they would go on to watch our next show. They're so different in tone, and obviously one's fantasy and one's sci-fi. We're incredibly proud of the producers of ‘The Peripheral.’ So I think there'll be news on that in the not-too-distant future. We're already hard at work on scripts for Season 2 and a plan for Season 2, so nothing to say officially right now, but we're deep into it.”

What's the Connection Between Lord of the Rings and The Peripheral?

At first glance, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Peripheral might not seem like they have much in common besides being on the same streaming platform. In both series, however, the production values stand out in a way that keeps your eyes glued to the screen. Both shows also have an ambitious overarching narrative that keeps you guessing what’s next for each group of characters—even though The Peripheral’s cast is much smaller. So to have crossover fans migrate from one series to the other is a surprise, but not really a shock.

The Peripheral centers around two siblings who are recruited to play a virtual reality game that takes place in London in 2099. However, their world is turned upside down when they realize that they are not playing a game but actually time-traveling to the future, and that makes them targets in both timelines.

You can stream all eight episodes of The Peripheral on Prime Video now. Check out the trailer for the series below: