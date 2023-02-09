Good news The Peripheral fans, Prime Video announced today that the mind-bending science-fiction series starring Chloë Grace Moretz is getting a second season. News of a second season of the show - based on the novel by William Gibson - has been brewing since late last year, when Amazon Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders told Collider that scripts for a second season were already being written. A release timeline for The Peripheral's season is not yet known.

Season 1 of The Peripheral made its bow exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 21, 2022. The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan of Kilter Films have both expressed their joy of the show's second season announcement, saying: “We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created." They also shared their appreciation to both Amazon Studios and The Peripheral fandom, “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

Amazon's Sanders continued the buoyant sentiment of the show's continuation and had this to add to the announcement; “William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series. "We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.

What is 'The Peripheral' Season One About?

The Peripheral season one centers on Moretz's Flynne Fisher, living in a 2032 dystopian America. Smart and ambitious, Fisher is burdened with no future, trying to keep her family together, until the future comes calling for her. The events of the show catapult Fisher deep into the world of virtual and augmented reality as she embarks on an extraordinary adventure. The show is based on the aforementioned Gibson's novel of the same name, originally published in 2014.

Season 1 of The Peripheral is available on Prime Video. Along with Moretz, the first season of the show stars Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising. Before revisiting all eight episodes of The Peripheral - or checking it out for the first time - watch the trailer below: