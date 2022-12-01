Collider can exclusively present one of the original tracks from Prime Video’s The Peripheral, a series adaptation of William Gibson’s sci-fi novel. We are unveiling the exclusive track before the series' entire soundtrack becomes available for fans tomorrow.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne, The Peripheral follows a young woman who begins to play an ultrarealistic videogame set in the near future. However, as Flynne soon finds out, she is not actually playing a game but being transported to another point in time. The series challenges the audience to question reality as we explore Flynne’s life in two timelines that are intimately connected. While we still don’t know what new revelations Season 1 of The Peripheral will bring us before it ends, we can all admit to having the series' main title track stuck in our memory.

In celebration of the release of The Peripheral’s Season 1 soundtrack, Lakeshore Records allowed us to share the series' main title song, so you can listen to it as many times as you’d like without having to restart an episode. The entire soundtrack album, titled The Peripheral—Music From The Amazon Series on Prime Video, will be released digitally tomorrow, December 2. The soundtrack features music by Mark Korven (The Witch, The Lighthouse) and will be available to stream or buy through this link.

Who’s Involved with The Peripheral?

The Peripheral’s star-studded cast also includes Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), Amber Rose Revah (Last Light) and Austin Rising (Alt).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

New episodes of The Peripheral become available every Friday on Prime Video. The Season 1 finale is scheduled to debut on December 9. Listen to the exclusive track and check the full tracklist below.

Track List

01. Main Title

02. Money / Choid Constable / The Zoo

03. In a Peripheral / First Trip / Pyramid

04. The Jackpot

05. Bob at Work

06. Tommy Tries

07. Shoot Out

08. Billy Ann / Out of Trouble

09. Seeing Aelita

10. Ainsley / Reporting a Crime

11. Dinner with Bob / Orphans of the Jackpot

12. Off to London / They Want Us Back

13. Talking to Mom

14. Misguided Conversation

15. Getting to Know Each Other

16. Flynne’s Plan / Let’s Get to Work