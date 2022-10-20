The Peripheral is based on the 2014 book of the same name written by William Gibson. The show is set in the future and follows the lives of Flynne Fisher and her brother, Burton. Flynn and Burton play VR games for rich people to make some extra cash to pay their mother’s medical bills. One day, Flynne helps her brother beta-test what she believes to be VR. While testing it, she soon realizes she isn’t in a simulation but has actually been transported to a futuristic London where she witnesses a murder. As Flynne tries to understand the connection between both worlds, her presence causes her to put her life and that of her family in danger.

The Peripheral was created by Scott Smith. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the HBO sci-fi dystopian show, Westworld (2016 - present), serve as executive producers of The Peripheral alongside Smith, Athena Wickham, Steve Hoban, Greg Plageman, and Vincenzo Natali. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, and Adelind Horan. Principal photography for the show began in London on May 3, 2021, and was moved to North Carolina on September 24, 2022.

Production on the show wrapped up in November 2021.

Here’s how, where, and when you can watch The Peripheral.

Image via Prime Video

Is The Peripheral Streaming Online, And When Does It Premiere?

Yes, The Peripheral will be streaming online on Prime Video. The series will premiere on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Can You Watch The Peripheral Without Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

The Peripheral will be released exclusively on Prime Video. If you don’t have Prime Video, it’s not too late to subscribe so you don’t miss out on this sci-fi series. Subscribe for a month at $14.99 per month or for a year at $139.

When Is The Finale Of The Peripheral Releasing?

The Peripheral will be released every Friday from October 21, 2022, so the show's finale will be released on Friday, December 9, 2022.

What Is The Peripheral About?

Image via Prime Video

The official synopsis of The Peripheral reads,

“Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much-needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it’s also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.”

Watch The Official Trailer For The Peripheral

Prime Video released the official trailer for The Peripheral on October 8, 2022. In the trailer, we're introduced to Flynne, who has a lot on her plate. In her words, "I got things to do, momma needs attending, the house needs cleaning." She also appears to be done pretending she can live in a simulation because none of it is real. But, when her brother shows her a new "cutting edge VR" he has been asked to beta test it for a lot of money, Flynne agrees to beta test it herself. When she puts on the device, she finds herself in London, 70 years into the future through an avatar but it all feels real, and she even comments that she feels like she’s in her actual body. But, things soon take a dark turn when she witnesses a murder and finds out she's not playing a sim. What’s real and what’s not? Can the threats in the future get to Flynne in the present? Will Flynne make it back in one piece? The trailer shows all the action and thrills to expect in The Peripheral season 1.

More Shows Like The Peripheral You Can Watch Now

Image via Prime Video

Westworld (2016 - present): Based on the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton, Westworld tells the story of a fictional and technologically advanced wild-west-themed amusement park called Westworld. The park is populated by android hosts and caters to high-paying guests who wish to indulge their wildest fantasies without fear of retaliation from the hosts, who are programmed not to harm humans. The HBO award-winning show was created by the executive producers of The Peripheral (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy) and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson, and Aaron Paul.

Omniscient (2020): Omniscient is set in a city run by The System, where citizens are always monitored by tiny drones to prevent crimes from being committed. But, one man’s murder slips through the cracks and his vengeful daughter, who is a tech employee must outsmart her drone surveillance to investigate the murder and uncover other secrets in The System. The Brazilian sci-fi show was created by Pedro Aguilera and stars Carla Salle, Sandra Corveloni, Jonathan Haagensen, Guilherme Prates, and Luana Tanaka.

Black Mirror (2011 - present): Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology television series where each episode is set in a dystopian future and tells the story of several people as they grapple with the manipulative effects of cutting-edge technology in their personal lives and behaviors. Several stars have appeared on the Emmy-winning show including Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Anthony Mackie, Daniel Kaluuya, Cristin Milioti, Michaela Cole, Hayley Atwell, Jerome Flynn, Miley Cyrus, Letitia Wright, and more.

Altered Carbon (2018 - 2020): Based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk TV series that tells the story of a prisoner who returns to life in a new body and must solve a mind-bending murder to win his freedom in a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies. Altered Carbon was created by Laeta Kalogridis and stars Anthony Mackie, Chris Conner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Dichen Lachman, Joel Kinnaman, Ray Chase, James Purefoy, and Martha Higareda.

Mr. Robot (2015 - 2019): Mr. Robot tells the story of Elliot, a cyber-security engineer diagnosed with social anxiety disorder and clinical depression. Elliot works for a corporation by day and is a vigilante hacker by night, but his routine takes a sharp turn when he is recruited by an insurrectionary anarchist known as "Mr. Robot" to join a group of hacktivists and destroy one of the largest conglomerates in the world. Mr. Robot was created by Sam Esmail and stars Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallström, and Christian Slater.