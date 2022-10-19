As we gear up to start watching the new dystopian Prime Video series The Peripheral, the streamer decided to share with Collider the title sequence ahead of the premiere on Friday. We can now share with you the intriguing opening credits that set the tone of the sci-fi series. Led by Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), the show centers around a girl who discovers that the simulated reality she’s been playing is actually real-life 2099 London, and this discovery puts her entire family in danger.

The atmospheric title sequence from The Peripheral plays up the mind-bending ideas of the series, as well as its futuristic aspects through lights and melting shapes and faces. The sequence also alludes to the way that reality is reproduced through computers in simulations, as well as the way advanced technology defies our notions of what is real.

As the trailer has already suggested, The Peripheral looks like an ambitious cross between The Matrix, Ready Player One, and Westworld, and this combination should make for an adventure that’s both exciting and intriguing. The title sequence underscores this notion with cryptic imagery and a thrilling score.

The Peripheral is created and showrunned by Scott B. Smith (Siberia), and is based on the 2014 best-selling novel of the same name by author William Gibson. Episodes are directed by Vicenzo Natali, who previously helmed the high-concept cult film Cube.

In addition to Moretz, the series also features Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

Prime Video premieres The Peripheral this Friday, October 21. You can check out the title sequence below:

Read the detailed official synopsis here: