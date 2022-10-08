Prime Video recently unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral at New York Comic Con. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman in 2032 who travels to 2099 by entering virtual simulations or "Sims" for quick cash to help pay for her dying mother's medical bills.

The Peripheral is created by Scott Smith and is based on the 2014 best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson. The first episode of the series will premiere on Prime Video later this month, with a new episode dropping weekly until December. In addition to Moretz, The Peripheral stars Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alex Hernandez, Adelind Horan, Amber Rose Revah, and Austin Rising.

The trailer for The Peripheral shows a polished sci-fi story critiquing society's ever-growing obsession with technology. The trailer begins with Flynne Fisher (Moretz) deciding to enter a "Sim" that her brother Burton (Reynor) was asked to perform a beta test on. In the virtual "Sim," Flynn experiences a futuristic version of London in the year 2099 through an avatar. However, things take a dark turn when danger in the "Sim" starts to blend into Flynne's present. The mind-bending trailer is a lot to take in, feeling like a mix of Ready Player One and The Matrix, and shows that the series will blend themes of time travel with an exploration of the dangers of technology.

Image via Prime Video

Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan serve as executive producers on The Peripheral alongside Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham, Steven Hoban, and Greg Plageman. Natali directed the first episode of the series. Showrunner Smith wrote several episodes of the show, alongside Plageman and Jamie Chan. Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Alexandra Billings, Melinda Page Hamilton, and Katie Leung round out the show's recurring cast. The Peripheral will be available to audiences in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Peripheral will premiere on Prime Video on October 21. Check out the official trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Peripheral.