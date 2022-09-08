Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Peripheral, a series adaptation of William Gibson’s sci-fi novel about a young woman torn between two moments in time. The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne, a woman who finds a way to transfer herself 70 years in the future, where she gets to witness the fall of London's society.

The trailer introduces us to Flynne as a down-to-earth woman who works in menial jobs and lives a quiet life in the suburbs. One day, Flynne gets to try out a new VR helmet that she thinks will lead her to an interactive game world. However, Flynne finds out that the VR set actually transports her 70 years in the future. The series will jump between the two points in time as Flynne gets involved with a sci-fi murder mystery in the future.

In the trailer, we get glimpses of the future Flynne will have to learn how to navigate. We can see giant statues towering over London, faceless killers waiting to stalk their prey, and wondrous technology such as blast guns and invisible cars. Although the future has better tools than the past, it also seems like the city is crumbling, with empty buildings and dark alleys spreading through London as a plague. It’s an interesting concept that can turn into a sci-fi hit if Prime Video gets to adapt Gibson’s beloved book properly.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

The Peripheral’s star-studded cast also includes Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

The Peripheral’s premieres with one episode on Prime Video on October 21. After that, new episodes become available every Friday until December 9. Check out the series trailer and synopsis below.