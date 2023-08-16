The Big Picture Sony Picture Classics releases trailer for Sundance-winning film The Persian Version, showcasing an "all-American" Iranian family.

Estranged daughter Leila grapples with her dual cultural identity and a secret pregnancy, bringing her closer to her disapproving mother.

The film, praised for its empathy and dedication, won Audience Award and Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance. Opens in select theaters in October.

Sony Picture Classics released a new trailer for Maryam Keshavarz's Sundance Audience Award-winning film The Persian Version which showcases the perfect "all-American" Iranian family. The acclaimed comedy brings the clan's many members together as the patriarch is due for heart surgery, but their reunion brings out more than just happy memories. Estranged daughter Leila (Layla Mohammadi) is doing her best to keep her loved ones at arm's length and keep her personal life separate until her secret comes out, drawing her and her disapproving mother closer together as they explore the past and recognize how similar they truly are.

Leila opens the trailer with an introduction of her family from her hardworking, ultra-successful businesswoman mother down to her metrosexual brother. Then there's Leila herself, who's stuck trying to balance two cultures and defy the labels attributed to her much like her mother before her. Things get extra complicated for her, however, after she becomes pregnant from a one-night stand despite being gay. Her unique situation prompts plenty of awkwardness with her family, her ex-girlfriend, and the father of her child who tries to be there for her throughout the pregnancy. It's her status as a rulebreaker, however, that begins drawing her and her mother together throughout the emotional journey.

The Persian Version is Keshavarz's first feature since 2018's Viper Club starring Susan Sarandon and Matt Bomer. Her cast this time around includes Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet, Bijan Daneshmand, Bella Warda, Chiara Stella, Tom Byrne, and Shervin Alenabi alongside the aforementioned Mohammadi.

Image via Sundance Institute

Audiences Are Already in Love With The Persian Version

At this year's Sundance Film Festival, The Persian Version dazzled audiences enough with its timely and heartfelt Iranian-American story to not only win the Audience Award but also the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in U.S. Dramatic Competition. Collider's Perri Nemiroff got the chance to speak with the cast and director behind the bonafide crowdpleaser where Mohammadi and Noor specifically highlighted all the empathy and dedication of their fellow actors including a number of first-timers. Everyone came together to contribute to what they consider a truly "unique" and soulful Iranian-American immigration story.

The Persian Version opens in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on October 13 before expanding to Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego, Philadelphia, Boston, and Houston and opening nationwide on November 3. Check out the trailer below.