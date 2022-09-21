Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Gravitas Ventures’ The Pez Outlaw, a documentary about a man who traveled across the world in search of valuable Pez dispensers. Starring collector Steve Glew as himself in the reenactments, the movie explores his journey to Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall, all in the name of finding Pez dispensers that got lost in Soviet territory.

If something exists, there’s someone collecting it. And in any kind of collection, there are items that are so rare they can make any lucky person rich if they ever get their hands on them. That’s what led Glew to Eastern Europe, to find Pez dispensers unavailable in the United States and make a fortune selling them to other collectors. It sounds like a straightforward plan, but as more collectors got excited to see what Glew had brought from Europe, he became a target of the Pez candy company itself. The dispensers Glew brought back from Slovenia were not authorized to circulate in the U.S., and the company wanted to make an example of Glew to anyone who dared to disrespect their intellectual property.

Glew’s story is so absurd that it would already make it worth watching the documentary. But as the new trailer reveals, The Pez Outlaw is very comfortable joking around its lighthearted subject. While a documentary must always tell the truth and give voice to every part involved with a subject, directors Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel know exactly how to spice things up by inviting Glew to reenact his adventures, with several nods to classic spy thrillers. If the trailer is this funny already, we can’t wait to watch the whole movie.

The Pez Outlaw had its world premiere at this year's SXSW Film Festival, where it got the Special Jury Prize. The documentary is produced by director Storkels' Sidestilt Films, in association with Library Films, Fostered Films, and Paragraph Films.

The Pez Outlaw will become available on demand Friday, October 21. Check out the documentary’s trailer, poster, and synopsis below.