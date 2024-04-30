The Big Picture Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace with limited edition posters dropping at Bottleneck Gallery on April 30.

Choose from colorized or black and white versions featuring iconic characters like Darth Maul and Padmé Amidala.

Get ready for Star Wars Day on May 4th with a movie marathon starting on May 3 and grab a special poster to add to your collection.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace fans, listen up because we’ve got a merch drop announcement that will rival anything you’ll be able to find at the Colossus Marketplace. In celebration of the movie’s return to cinemas on May 3, Bottleneck Gallery will be dropping a limited number of posters in both English and Japanese. With two different variants in each language to choose from, you’ll want to set an alarm on your calendar for April 30, 2024, at both 12 pm EST and 12:30 EST for these sets to drop. The sale will last until May 5, but it’s our guess that the supplies won’t make it over the five days.

If you’ve seen the updated design for The Phantom Menace theatrical posters, you’ve already gotten a taste of what will be offered by Bottleneck Gallery. The regular set of colorized posters in both Japanese and English will go on sale for $65 per piece and feature a colorful display of the film’s title and logo, and mark it as a 25th anniversary edition. With Darth Maul’s (Ray Park) face and glowing orange eyes ominously staring directly at the viewer, the poster also focuses on Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala, Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his student, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the outline of Jake Lloyd’s young Anakin Skywalker standing on his home planet of Tatooine.

Playing with the color palette, the second set of posters, which will go for $85 per print, sees the color draining out of the galaxy. Matching the others in their 24x36 inches in size and same design, Darth Maul is still as vibrant as the Sith Lord appears in the first batch of images, but as the viewer’s eye moves down, the poster turns black and white. In these two versions, no color pops aside from the reds and blacks of Padmé’s outfit and Darth Maul’s face, as well as the Jedi’s green and blue lightsabers.

An Exciting Way To Celebrate “Star Wars Day”

As anyone on the internet (or a friend who loves Star Wars) will know, May 4th has become a day of celebration for fans of the franchise that first dominated screens and changed cinema forever back in 1977. With The Phantom Menace celebrating its 25th-Anniversary (feel old yet?) starting on May 3, it gives audiences the perfect excuse to call off work on May 4th and 5th (don’t forget the revenge of the 5th!) and kick their movie marathon off with a trip to the theater.

Head over to Bottleneck Gallery to purchase. Stream the entire Star Wars saga now on Disney+.

