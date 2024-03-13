The Big Picture Genetic factors, not Star Wars backlash, were key in Jake Lloyd's struggles with schizophrenia.

Lloyd's mother reveals his mental health issues predated Star Wars fame and divorce played a bigger role.

Despite challenges, Jake Lloyd still loves Star Wars and remains a fan of the franchise.

Jake Lloyd, best known for his role as young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, has faced significant challenges since his early rise to fame. After retiring from acting in 2001, Lloyd struggled with personal and medical issues, culminating in a high-speed car chase in 2015 that led to his arrest. Following his arrest, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and anosognosia, a condition that hampers one's ability to recognise their own illness. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the film's release, Lloyd's mother has given an update on the former child star's condition.

In a lengthy interview with Scripps News' Clayton Sandell, Lisa Lloyd revealed that her son has been living in a mental health rehabilitation facility, where he is halfway through an 18 month stay, and has opened up on what really happened to Jake, adding that it was never Star Wars and the dark side of fame that led to his tragic breakdown, but a combination of factors. In 2023, Lloyd had what was described as a "full psychotic break".

Jake Lloyd Didn't Quit Acting Because of 'Star Wars'

Image via Lucasfilm

As a child actor, Lloyd was thrust into the limelight and the high expectations surrounding the Star Wars franchise, and faced significant backlash and bullying following his appearance in the film. The intense criticism not only came from critics but also from Star Wars fans who were disappointed with the movie and Lloyd's performance. Despite that, Lisa Lloyd insists this was never the driving force behind what happened to Jake.

“It would have happened anyway,” Lisa said, pointing to Jake being diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008. “I believe that it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic.”

“I protected him from the Star Wars backlash,” she added. “He was just riding his bike outside, playing with his friends. He didn’t know. He didn’t care. Everybody makes such a big deal about that. And it’s rather annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when that came out, and he didn’t really feel all that stuff because I didn’t let him online.”

“People say he quit because of ‘Star Wars.’ Well, that’s not true. It didn’t have anything to do with ‘Star Wars.’ It had more to do with our family. And we were going through a divorce,” she continued. “Things were unsettled and kind of rough. And Jake didn’t seem to be having a lot of fun auditioning anymore. Jake loved filming ‘Star Wars.’ He had so much fun. I would love for him to get well enough to be able to do a little bit of something, and I’m sure he would maybe like to do that. He couldn’t at this point, but you never know how much he’s going to improve. So we’ll see.”

Despite everything that happened, Lisa insists her son still loves the franchise. For his birthday recently, she got him an Ahsoka Tano action figure after he became a big fan of the series.

“He loves all the new Star Wars stuff,” Lisa said. “People think Jake hates Star Wars. He loves it.”