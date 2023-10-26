French author Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel, Le Fantôme de l'Opera, continues to be a popular and beloved classic constantly retold throughout the years. The plot tells the tragic story of Erik, a deformed man living beneath the Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris, who becomes obsessed with the beautiful soprano Christine Daaé.

Whether in theater or a major motion picture, this dark romance tale about love and murder has had many reinterpretations, most famously in an enjoyable stage musical created by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Over the years, the entertainment industry has produced several worthy film adaptations of Leroux's story. Some were more faithful, and others offered different and unique takes. Similarly, the Phantom has been portrayed as both a tragic hero and a straightforward antagonist. However, each film considerably brought this classic story and its titular Phantom to life, even if some are undoubtedly better than others.

8 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1989)

Fans of Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street will be delighted that Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, played The Phantom in a much more brutal and sadistic version of the story. Dwight H. Little's 1989 adaptation of the classic novel has less romantic drama and more focus on atmospheric shock and body horrors, making it undoubtedly the darkest adaptation out there.

Englund brings the same energy he gave Freddy to his performance as Erik Destler, complete with a few entertaining one-liners, an eerie presence, and make-up that more than borrows from Krueger's iconic look. Like a regular slasher film, this version of The Phantom is violent, full of gory deaths, and plenty of good scares. Though 1989's The Phantom of the Opera is not for everyone, it's still a fun and terrifying adaptation that will surely please more horror fans - and a glorious tour-de-force for the already iconic Englund.

7 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1962)

Between the 1950s and 1970s, Hammer Film Productions became wildly popular by creating interesting adaptations of classic Gothic horror and fantasy stories. The Curse of Frankenstein, Horror of Dracula, and The Curse of the Werewolf were all released by the studio and drew audiences in with their gratuitous use of blood, gore, and sex appeal. In 1962, the company released its version of The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the famous Hammer Director, Terence Fisher.

Unfortunately, unlike many other Hammer films that push the envelope on showing violence, this version feels more reserved and tamed, with a few moments that drag and don't carry the rest of the story. It was also a box office bomb and severely changed the original text, including removing the Phantom's macabre side and turning him into a tragic antihero. Despite its flaws, this version does feature impressive performances from actors like Herbert Lom in the titular role, Heather Sears as Christine, and Michael Gough, a staple of Hammer Horror who brought considerable dignity to the film.

6 'The Phantom of the Opera' (2004)

Director Joel Schumacher brought Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1986 musical to the big screen in a 2004 adaptation. Starring Gerard Butler as The Phantom and the then-unknown Emmy Rossum as Christine, the film co-stars Patrick Wilson as Raoul, Oscar-nominee Minnie Driver as Carlotta, and Oscar-nominee Miranda Richardson as Madame Giry. This bigger-budgeted adaptation takes Leroux's novel into the mainstream.

With more sets, elaborate costumes and makeup, and plenty of showstopping glitz, Schumacher set out to make a profitable musical blockbuster. Upon its release, the film performed strongly at the box office and later received three Oscar nominations in the Cinematography, Art Direction, and Original Song categories. Although it grossed over $150 million worldwide, the 2004 version has its fair share of criticism, with some finding the film boring or disserving of Webber's play. Jonathan Rosenbaum of The Chicago Reader even found it lacking the horror that made the novel appealing.

5 'Song at Midnight' (1937)

Chinese Horror Director Ma-Xu Weibang released a loosely based film of The Phantom of the Opera in 1937 called Song at Midnight. The story follows a different interpretation of The Phantom named Song Danping (Shan Jin), a former Left Wing revolutionary actor who sought revenge against his rival who disfigured him.

Though not very well known today, this underrated Chinese horror classic was the first of its kind and proved to be a major box office success of the time. It received a sequel in 1941, followed by multiple remakes, the last of which came out in 2005. The film features a few key elements from the novel but also adds clever anti-war themes, matching the real-life situation in China. Song at Midnight came out shortly before the outbreak of the Second Sino-Japanese War, adding a layer of controversy to the film.

4 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1943)

Eighteen years after the success of their famous 1925 silent film version, Universal Studios decided to readapt The Phantom of the Opera, this time with sound and in beautiful Technicolor. With better production values, more sets and costumes, and a more extensive cast, this 1943 version tried to outdo its predecessor.

Claude Rains, best known for his iconic monster performance in The Invisible Man, uses his unique and powerful speaking voice to portray The Phantom. He brings considerable emotion to this sympathetic villain but uses his unique talent to be intimidating and threatening at times. Though it received mixed reactions upon release, 1943's The Phantom of the Opera was still well-liked amongst general audiences. It became a box office success and won two Oscars, Best Art Direction and Cinematography, becoming the only classic Universal horror movie to earn the coveted statuette.

3 'The Phantom Lover' (1995)

Ma-Xu Weibang's Song At Midnight became a Chinese classic over the years. Of the many remakes that followed, only 1995's The Phantom Lover surpassed the original's status. Accomplished comedy and horror director Ronny Yu honored the original with his musical adaptation, a romance film that also borrowed elements from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Like its 1937 original, The Phantom Lover follows a looser adaptation focusing even more on drama and mood rather than horror or suspense. While this version isn't scary and doesn't include several dark elements from the novel, it's still a compelling love story of two passionate lovers separated by violence and tragedy. As the title implies, The Phantom Lover turns the titular character into more of a Byronic hero than a Gothic protagonist, contributing to the Phantom's current status as a tragic figure rather than the tortured villain in Leroux's novel.

2 'Phantom of the Paradise' (1974)

Brian De Palma's 1974 musical horror comedy, Phantom of the Paradise, was a colorful and unique take on Leroux's novel, full of exciting songs and hilariously over-the-top characters. It follows a talented singer-songwriter named Winslow Leach (William Finley), who seeks revenge after becoming disfigured and betrayed by the conniving record tycoon Swan (Paul Williams).

Though a box office flop and mixed reactions from critics, Phantom of the Paradise has become a cult film over the years and has been praised for its uniqueness and absurdity. Along with its impressive sets, makeup, and costume designs, the film is a standout adaptation that tried to honor the source material while bringing The Phantom of the Opera to a modern age. It's among the most unique musicals, standing out even more because of its commitment to larger-than-life absurdity.

1 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1925)

Regarding The Phantom of the Opera film adaptations, nothing tops Universal's classic silent version from 1925. With its eerie setting, gothic horror atmosphere, and dark tone, it's easily the most faithful version of the novel, complete with a memorable starring performance by "The Man of a Thousand Faces" himself, Lon Chaney.

Chaney gave life to this performance, using his skills as a talented makeup artist and physical actor to create a book-accurate and frightening representation of The Phantom that is still remembered today. The film's marketing even pushed to keep his ghastly appearance a secret until release, leading to several accounts where audiences reportedly fainted once The Phantom's disfigured face was finally revealed. Since its release, this version has become recognized as a true classic of the silent era and praised for honoring Leroux's story and bringing it from page to screen.

