Wes Anderson is back this summer with The Phoenician Scheme. The first trailer from the indie filmmaker's new espionage thriller debuted at CinemaCon today, and Collider's Britta DeVore is on the scene. The film opens in limited release on May 30, 2025, before opening wide on June 7.

In the new trailer, a man (Benicio del Toro) lies in a cornfield following a plane crash. Barely surviving the accident, he decides that he must choose his successor. That successor will be his daughter, who is somewhat inconveniently a nun. Benedict Cumberbatch pops in with a ridiculous beard while an assassin comes for everything del Toro’s character has built during his lifetime. The trailer is shot in Anderson's now-trademark style, complete with his beloved Futura typeface. The trailer was not released to the public, so you'll just have to rely on our "surveillance report" to get you up to speed until we get closer to The Phoenician Scheme's release date.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'The Phoenician Scheme'?

Image via Annamaria Ward

As usual, Anderson is working with many actors who've become regulars in his productions, including del Toro, Cumberbatch, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Willem Dafoe, Mathieu Almaric, and, of course, Bill Murray, who has been in almost every Anderson movie since Rushmore. Newcomers to the Anderson ensemble include Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Mia Threapleton (Firebrand), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Hope Davis (Your Honor), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Tonio Arango (Spy City), and Aysha Joy Samuel (Tribes of Europa). Co-writing the script with Anderson is frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, who has co-written five previous films with the director, starting with The Darjeeling Limited. The film will be scored by Alexandre Desplat, who has provided the music for many of Anderson's previous films. The film began shooting last spring, which meant that Anderson had to miss being awarded his first-ever Academy Award.

Anderson's last film was 2024's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More, an anthology film adapted from the short stories of Roald Dahl; it premiered on Netflix to wide acclaim. The Phoenician Scheme will be his first theatrical release since 2023's Asteroid City, which grossed $54 million on a $25 million budget, and holds a 76% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider's Therese Lacson praised its visuals, calling it Anderson's most beautiful film, but found it somewhat aimless.

The Phoenician Scheme opens in limited release on May 30 before opening wide a week later on June 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Phoenician Scheme below.