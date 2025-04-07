The wait for the new Wes Anderson (Asteroid City) movie is almost over, and there is nothing better than a trailer to hype up fans of the filmmaker. Last week, CinemaCon attendees were treated to a first look at the highly anticipated The Phoenician Scheme, and now we can all get a sense of what the story will be like and, of course, dive again into Anderson's colorful and extremely symmetric world. The movie is set to premiere in June.

While details of The Phoenician Scheme are still kept under wraps, we do know that the movie will center on a fragile father-daughter relationship and there's quite a bit of action going on. The movie's brief official logline calls it "the story of a family and a family business." It also reveals that Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another) will play Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe. By the time we catch up with him, he's already survived his sixth plane crash, which prompts Zsa-zsa to decide it's time to select an heir for his fortune.

Anderson teased The Phoenician Scheme a year ago, when filming wrapped in Germany. He mentioned there were "a hundred people" in the team that have worked with him before, but didn't mention any names. As in previous Anderson titles, it's possible that frequent collaborators will make a cameo in the new title. As for the movie itself, it's safe to say that we can expect the usual Wes Anderson tropes — unique art direction, colorful cinematography, idiosyncratic characters and several stories that are interconnected.

Who Is In The Cast of 'The Phoenician Scheme'?

As usual, the Wes Anderson movie will feature a huge slate of stars. This time around the cast includes Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Michael Cera (Barbie), Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal), Bill Murray (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Scarlett Johansson (Fly Me To the Moon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye), Willem Dafoe (Kinds of Kindness), Rupert Friend (The American Society of Magical Negroes), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crows), Mathieu Almaric (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Hope Davis (Your Honor), Mia Threapleton (Firebrand) and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).

In order to pen the script, Anderson once again paired up with screenwriter Roman Coppola, who also co-wrote Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, Isle of Dogs and other projects from the director.

The Phoenician Scheme debuts on May 30 on limited release and then opens wide on June 6. You can check out the trailer above.