‘The Photograph’: Y’lan Noel Talks About His New Chihuahua Puppy Sula

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield are front and center on the poster for Stella Meghie’s The Photograph, but both Y’lan Noel and Chanté Adams play pivotal roles in the film with significant arcs that greatly affect the main characters’ circumstances.

Stanfield is Michael Block, a reporter who learns about famed photographer Christina Eames (Adams) from a man named Isaac (Rob Morgan) while researching a story. Turns out, Christina unexpectedly passed away and has left her daughter Mae (Rae) mighty bitter over the decisions she made while raising her. Through a letter Christina left behind detailing her young love with Isaac, Mae learns more about her mother’s past and starts to find a new present for herself when sparks fly between her and Michael.

With The Photograph hitting theaters nationwide on Valentine’s Day, I got the chance to sit down with Noel and Adams to talk a bit about their experience making the film. Noel discusses what it was like reuniting with Meghie after they collaborated on The Weekend and Adams highlights one scene that they had to find in the moment on set. On top of that, both tell us about their most important photographs and Noel talks about his eight-week-old Chihuahua, Sula. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article and if you’re looking for even more The Photograph content, click here for our interview with Lil Rel Howery and here for the chat with Stanfield and Rae.

Y’lan Noel & Chanté Adams:

Noel on making the move from The Weekend to The Photograph with director Stella Meghie.

to with director Stella Meghie. The scene they had to find in the moment on set; Adams having to do a scene when she talks to camera.

Noel and Adams reveal the thing they have the most photos of on their phones.

They also reveal their most important photo.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Photograph: