Winning an Oscar is an elite accomplishment known only to a few, and those who can achieve it are worthy of being celebrated. Adrien Brody won his first and only Oscar for his work in The Pianist, the 2002 period drama that was quietly added to Peacock recently. The film tells the story of acclaimed Polish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman during WWII who deals with the struggles of the war as he loses contact with his family. As the war goes on, he’s forced to hide in the Warsaw ruins to survive. In addition to Brody, The Pianist also stars Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay, and Emilia Fox, and the film currently sits at outstanding scores of 95% from critics and 96% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ronald Harwood wrote the screenplay for The Pianist, which is based on the novel of the same name by Wladyslaw Szpilman, who Brody portrays in the film. Harwood passed away in 2020 at the age of 85, but The Pianist is still viewed among his most famous works to this day. He is also known for writing the script for The Diving Bell and the Butterly and Australia, the latter of which stars Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. Some of his other more recent work includes writing the screenplay for Quarter, the 2012 romantic comedy starring the late Dame Maggie Smith. He also worked with Michael Caine on The Statement, the 2003 R-rated thriller which also stars Tilda Swinton and Charlotte Rampling. He will receive a posthumous writing credit for his work on the upcoming Hulu Original miniseries, Faraway Downs.

What Else Is Streaming on Peacock?

Vice, the political biopic starring Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney and Sam Rockwell as Former President George W. Bush, recently began streaming on Peacock as well as Furious 7, the Fast & Furious flick led by Jason Statham. Tremors, the classic horror film starring Kevin Bacon, has been hanging around in the Peacock top 10, along with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made a quick run to the #3 spot after leaving Netflix last month. However, the top two spots on Peacock have belonged to both of Adam Sandler’s Hotel Transylvania movies since their premiere on the platform earlier this month.

The Pianist stars Adrien Brody and was written by Ronald Harwood and directed by Roman Polanski. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Pianist on Peacock.

The Pianist During WWII, acclaimed Polish musician Wladyslaw faces various struggles as he loses contact with his family. As the situation worsens, he hides in the ruins of Warsaw in order to survive. Director Roman Polanski Cast Adrien Brody , Thomas Kretschmann , Frank Finlay , Emilia Fox , Michal Zebrowski , Ed Stoppard , Maureen Lipman , Jessica Kate Meyer Runtime 150 Minutes Writers Ronald Harwood , Wladyslaw Szpilman

