Denzel Washington has made it clear that he intends to bring all of August Wilson’s plays to the big screen, as only a niche of viewers was able to see them on the stage. In addition to directing an adaptation of Fences and serving as a producer on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Washington has put his full support behind his son, Malcolm Washington, who made his directorial debut with an adaptation of The Piano Lesson. The Piano Lesson is easily the best of these three projects, as it both examines a complex family dynamic and inserts supernatural themes that ensure that it doesn’t feel just like a filmed stage production. However, the fealty that Washington’s adaptation of The Piano Lesson showed to the original text resulted in a very confusing line that doesn’t make sense when comparing the relative ages of the leading actors.

Set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson centers on watermelon salesman Boy Willie (John David Washington), who travels from Mississippi with his friend Lymon (Ray Fisher) to meet his sister Berenice (Danielle Deadwyler). Berenice and Willies’ father, Boy Charles (Stephan James), is killed in a flashback at the beginning of the film; Charles’ two younger brothers, Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson) and Wining Boy (Michael Potts), now live with Berenice. The Piano Lesson references the fact that Charles would have been 57 if he survived, and that he was the oldest of his three brothers. This doesn’t make sense when considering the family dynamics, as Jackson and Potts are 75 and 62 in real life, respectively. Ages can be flexible when it comes to casting, as proven by the many high school films featuring actors that are much older than teenagers; however, trying to imply a 20-year age difference for older actors just feels like a confusing creative decision.

Featuring older actors to portray Doaker and Wining Boy was not necessarily a bad decision; it makes sense that Berenice would come to rely on a pair of older, paternal figures that have stepped in to mentor her in the wake of her father’s death. Jackson and Potts are both well-versed actors with a significant amount of experience on stage, so it makes sense that Washington would want to include them in the film, even if it was an adaptive change. However, the confusing nature of the characters’ names makes it harder to understand the familial dynamics, and raises questions about where exactly in the timeline of history The Piano Lesson was supposed to take place. These issues could have been avoided if it was referenced that Charles was older when he died, or if it was not made clear that he was supposed to be older than both Doaker and Wining Boy.

‘The Piano Lesson’ May Have Been Too Faithful to the Play

As impressive as it is that Washington was intent on adapting every line from Wilson’s play word-for-word, The Piano Lesson needed to change aspects of the original source material in order to make a stronger film. Film and theater are not the same medium, and what could be believable on stage doesn’t have the same value when it is on the big screen. One of the highlights of The Piano Lesson is its intimacy, as it does really feel like the audience is in the room with the characters during the significant dramatic moments. However, lines that simply don’t make sense are enough to break the viewer out of what otherwise was a fairly immersive experience.

To Washington’s credit, The Piano Lesson is able to feel truly cinematic thanks to the excellent cinematography and production design. The film visualizes some of the supernatural elements that were only implied within the production, yet still remains true to the core ideas that Wilson had intended. Many of the quieter scenes, such as the gripping flashback that initiates the film, speak to Washington’s talent as a visual storyteller. However, The Piano Lesson would have been even stronger had Washington showed the same amount of flexibility when it came to Wilson’s text.

