It has certainly been a tough few years for Ray Fisher, as his breakthrough as a Hollywood star was disrupted by the controversy surrounding the release of Justice League, in which he co-starred as the DC superhero Cyborg. Although Fisher eventually got to prove what he could do in the role when Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released on Max in 2021, the reality is that he will not be reprising his role given the new direction that DC Studios has taken under James Gunn. Fisher may not have a ton of cinematic credits to his name, but he is a highly decorated theater actor who has starred in many acclaimed productions. Fisher gives the best performance of his career in Malcolm Washington’s adaptation of the August Wilson play The Piano Lesson, which should put him in serious consideration to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

What Is 'The Piano Lesson' About?

The Piano Lesson follows the trials and tribulations of a dysfunctional family in 1936 Philadelphia that gets into a heated dispute regarding selling their prized piano, which has remained in their family home for generations. Although Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) thinks that selling the piano will give him the capital that he needs to buy land from Jay Sutter (Jay Peterson), his sister, Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler), is highly resistant to the idea. Fisher co-stars as Lymon, a friend of Willie’s who aids him in a business in which they sell watermelons. Although Lymon is loyal to Willie and initially supports his proposal, he begins to grow increasingly smitten with Berniece, forcing him to choose a side in the bitter sibling rivalry.

Fisher provides an important outsider’s perspective in The Piano Lesson, as despite his close relationship with both Willie and Berniece, he is able to take an objective look at their issues. Both Willie and Berniece are so headstrong in their opinions that they are unwilling to listen to each others’ opinions, but Lymon is able to understand why they both feel the way that they do. Having worked with Willie to sell watermelons, Lymon understands that he wants to move past his family’s past and carve a future for themselves; Sutter’s land once belonged to slave owners, and Lymon sympathizes with Willie’s desire to reclaim it. However, Lymon is also sympathetic to why Berniece wants to ensure that their family remembers their history, as the piano is one of the few prized possessions that they still can hold on to. While Berniece and Willies’ disputes become too personal for their uncle, Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson) to intervene, Lymon proves to be the rare voice of reason.

Ray Fisher Brings Levity to ‘The Piano Lesson'

The Piano Lesson can be quite an overwhelming film to watch, as it deals with serious topics like generational class discrimination, racial violence, and the challenges that come with caring for one’s family. While he never contradicts the tone that Washington is going for, Fisher adds some comic relief to the film, as Lymon is very gullible, and often has a hard time expressing how he feels. One of the best recurring jokes in the film revolves around Wining Boy Charles (Michael Potts) convincing Lymon to buy various luxury clothing items so that he will be prepared to travel into the town, and presumably flirt with women. While it becomes obvious that Charles is pulling a con in order to amuse Willie, Lymon appears to be genuinely pleased with his new possessions, as Fisher completely sells the character’s purity of heart.

Fisher is ultimately the heart of The Piano Lesson, and contributes some of the film’s most moving moments. The romance that he forges with Berniece is quite nuanced; Lymon understands that Berniece’s other suitor, the preacher Avery Brown (Corey Hawkins), is more well-adjusted than he is, but cannot attempt to mask the way he feels. Those unfamiliar with the source material might be surprised to see the hard slant that The Piano Lesson takes into the supernatural in its third act, but it's a credit to Fisher that Lymon’s actions are still understandable. In a film packed with excellent performances, Fisher proved to be the most unexpectedly moving aspect.

The Piano Lesson is now available to stream on Netflix.

7 10 The Piano Lesson In The Piano Lesson, a brother and sister clash over selling a family heirloom piano—he sees it as a path to wealth, while she views it as a vital link to their heritage. Their uncle tries to mediate, but the conflict reveals deep truths about identity, legacy, and the past. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Malcolm Washington Cast Samuel L. Jackson , John David Washington , Danielle Deadwyler , Ray Fisher Corey Hawkins , Michael Potts , Skylar Smith , Stephan James , Erykah Badu , Malik J Ali , Charity Jordan , Isaiah Gunn , Matrell Smith , Jerrika Hinton , Gail Bean , Hanniel Joseph , Pauletta Washington , Olivia Washington , Kylee D. Allen , Deetta West , Jay Peterson , David Atkinson , Tony Fox , Melanie Jeffcoat , Owen Harn , Charles Green Runtime 125 Minutes Expand

