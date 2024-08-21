The Big Picture The Piano Lesson trailer previews a powerful family drama filled with intense conflict over a family heirloom piano.

John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler deliver gripping performances as siblings at odds over their heritage and future.

Samuel L. Jackson shines as the wise uncle caught in the middle, promising a film full of depth and gravitas.

The first trailer for The Piano Lesson just dropped, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. If you’re a fan of powerful dramas, you’ll definitely want to keep this one on your radar. Directed by Malcolm Washington in his feature debut, the film will hit select theaters on November 8, and if you can’t make it to the big screen, don’t worry—it’ll be streaming on Netflix starting November 22, 2024.

The trailer gives us a taste of the intense family drama that’s about to unfold. John David Washington stars as Boy Willie, a man with big dreams who’s determined to sell a family heirloom piano to build a future for himself. But standing in his way is his sister, Berniece, played by Danielle Deadwyler. She’s not letting go of that piano without a fight. The piano means more than we realize—it’s a symbol of their family’s history and struggles.

And let’s not forget Samuel L. Jackson — he’s stepping into the shoes of Doaker, the wise uncle caught in the middle of this sibling showdown. If the trailer is anything to go by, Jackson is set to deliver another powerhouse performance, full of the depth and gravitas we’ve come to expect from him.

What's 'The Piano Lesson' About?

If you’re not familiar with the original play by August Wilson, then allow us to explain. The Piano Lesson is all about the push and pull between holding onto the past and forging ahead into the future. The piano at the center of the story is covered in carvings that tell the tale of the Charles family’s journey through slavery and freedom, making it a potent symbol of their heritage.

Boy Willie wants to sell it to buy land and secure his future, but Berniece sees it as the last connection to their ancestors. The tension between them is palpable, and the trailer hints at a brewing conflict that’s going to be emotional, intense, and maybe even a little supernatural—because the ghosts of the past aren’t going to let go easily. With a production team led by Denzel Washington and Todd Black, the same duo behind the critically acclaimed adaptations of Wilson’s Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, you know this film is in good hands.

The trailer also gives us a peek at the film’s stunning visuals, courtesy of cinematographer Michael Gioulakis, and a score by the legendary Alexandre Desplat. Everything about this film screams quality, from the cast to the crew, and it’s clear that everyone involved is passionate about bringing Wilson’s story to life in a way that’s both faithful and fresh.

The Piano Lesson hits select theaters on November 8, and if you miss it there, you can catch it on Netflix starting November 22, 2024. Whether you’re a longtime fan of August Wilson or just love a good, powerful drama, this is one movie you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more updates.

