In another wave of must-see movies, Criterion has announced another unstoppable lineup of classics coming to us in January. This next month will see plenty of iconic films, from Jane Campion's The Piano (which saw an Academy Award win for Campion, Anna Paquin and Holly Hunter), to the Academy Award-nominated documentary Time, and even a 4K re-release of The Beatles 1964 hit, A Hard Day’s Night.

In addition to both The Piano and A Hard Day's Night getting 4K releases, and Garrett Bradley's Time, January will also see the release of Thomas Vinterberg's Dogme 95 classic The Celebration, and Dick Johnson Is Dead from documentarian Kirsten Johnson, whose debut film, Cameraperson, is already in the collection.

Check out all the January 2022 Criterion Collection release dates, special features, and more below. To get further details about these new releases or to preorder your copies, you can visit the Criterion website.

The Celebration (January 11)

The Danish Dogme 95 movement that struck world cinema like a thunderbolt began with The Celebration, the international breakthrough by Thomas Vinterberg, a lacerating chamber drama that uses the economic and aesthetic freedoms of digital video to achieve annihilating emotional intensity. On a wealthy man’s sixtieth birthday, a sprawling group of family and friends convenes at his country estate for a celebration that soon spirals into bedlam, as bombshell revelations threaten to tear away the veneer of bourgeois respectability and expose the traumas roiling beneath. The dynamic handheld camera work, grainy natural lighting, cacophonous diegetic sound, and raw performance style that would become Dogme hallmarks enhance the shattering visceral impact of this caustic indictment of patriarchal failings, which swings between blackest comedy and bleakest tragedy as it turns the sick soul of a family inside out.

Director-Approved Special Edition Features

2K digital restoration, approved by director Thomas Vinterberg, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary from 2005 featuring Vinterberg

New interview with Vinterberg

Two early short films by Vinterberg: Last Round (1993) and The Boy Who Walked Backwards (1995)

The Purified, a 2002 documentary about Dogme 95, featuring interviews with Vinterberg and filmmakers Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, Kristian Levring, and Lars von Trier

Program in which Vinterberg discusses the real-life inspiration for the film

Documentaries featuring members of the cast and crew at the film’s premiere in Copenhagen and reflecting back on the production

ADM:DOP, a 2003 documentary profile of cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle

Deleted scenes, with optional audio commentary by Vinterberg

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by critic and author Michael Koresk

Time (January 18)

What does the weight of time’s passage feel like for a family caught in the jaws of a brutal carceral system? Both a breathtaking cinematic love story and a bruising indictment of American injustice, the Academy Award–nominated feature documentary debut of Garrett Bradley traces the decades-long quest of Sibil Fox Richardson, an indefatigable mother of six and a fiercely outspoken prison abolitionist, to free her husband from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, where he is serving a sixty-year sentence for robbery. Gracefully interweaving twenty years’ worth of Richardson’s own intimate home movies with luminously expressive monochrome footage of her present-day joys and struggles, Bradley crafts in Time a transcendentally poetic, soul-shaking look at the devastating toll of mass incarceration and one family’s extraordinary efforts to stay whole.

Director-Approved Special Edition Features

New 4K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring director Garrett Bradley

New interview with Time’s subjects, Sibil Fox and Robert Richardson

New conversation between Bradley and critic and author Hilton Als

Alone (2017), a short documentary by Bradley, with optional 2021 commentary by the film’s subject, Aloné Watts

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by critic Doreen St. Félix

A Hard Day’s Night (January 18)

Meet the Beatles! Just one month after they exploded onto the U.S. scene with their Ed Sullivan Show appearance, John, Paul, George, and Ringo began working on a project that would bring their revolutionary talent to the big screen. This film, in which the bandmates play slapstick versions of themselves, captured the astonishing moment when they officially became the singular, irreverent idols of their generation and changed music forever. Directed with raucous, anything-goes verve by Richard Lester (The Knack . . . and How to Get It) and featuring a slew of iconic pop anthems—including the title track, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Should Have Known Better,” and “If I Fell”—A Hard Day’s Night, which reconceived the movie musical and exerted an incalculable influence on the music video, is one of the most deliriously entertaining movies of all time.

Director-Approved Special Edition Features

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Richard Lester, with three audio options—a monaural soundtrack as well as stereo and 5.1 surround mixes supervised by sound producer Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios—presented in uncompressed monaural, uncompressed stereo, and DTS-HD Master Audio on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring cast and crew (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

In Their Own Voices, a program featuring 1964 interviews with the Beatles with behind-the-scenes footage and photos

“You Can’t Do That”: The Making of “A Hard Day’s Night,” a 1994 documentary by producer Walter Shenson including an outtake performance by the Beatles

Things They Said Today, a 2002 documentary about the film featuring Lester, music producer George Martin, screenwriter Alun Owen, and cinematographer Gilbert Taylor (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

Picturewise, a program about Lester’s early work, featuring a 2014 audio interview with the director (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

The Running Jumping & Standing Still Film (1960), Lester’s Oscar-nominated short (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

Anatomy of a Style, a 2014 program on Lester’s methods (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

Interview from 2014 with Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Howard Hampton and excerpts from a 1970 interview with Lester (dual-format and 4K UHD only)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (January 25)

This playful, profound, and immensely moving docu-fantasia by Kirsten Johnson is a valentine to the director’s beloved father, Dick Johnson, made as she has begun to face the reality of losing him to dementia. Using the language of cinema both to defy death and to confront it head-on, Johnson mischievously envisions an array of ways in which the man she loves most in the world might die, staging a series of alternately darkly comic and colorfully imaginative tableaux interwoven with raw vérité footage capturing the pair’s tender but increasingly fragile bond. Tackling taboo questions of aging, mortality, and grief with subversive humor and surprising grace, Dick Johnson Is Dead is ultimately a triumphant celebration of life, and of the gentle, funny, unforgettable man at its center. Long live Dick Johnson.

Director-Approved Special Edition Features

New 2K digital master, approved by director Kirsten Johnson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring Johnson, cowriter and editor Nels Bangerter, and documentary sound recordist Judy Karp

New conversation among Johnson and her fellow producers Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness and coproducer Maureen A. Ryan

New interview with sound designer Pete Horner

New program featuring Johnson in conversation with fellow filmmakers about redefining what a documentary can be

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by author So Mayer

The Piano (January 25)

With this sublimely stirring fable of desire and creativity, Jane Campion became the first woman to win a Palme d’Or at Cannes. Holly Hunter is achingly eloquent through silence in her Academy Award–winning performance as Ada, an electively mute Scottish woman who expresses her innermost feelings through her beloved piano. When an arranged marriage brings Ada and her spirited daughter (Anna Paquin, in her Oscar-winning debut) to the wilderness of nineteenth-century New Zealand, she finds herself locked in a battle of wills with both her ineffectual husband (Sam Neill) and a rugged frontiersman (Harvey Keitel) to whom she develops a forbidden attraction. With its sensuously moody cinematography, dramatic coastal landscapes, and sweeping score, this uniquely timeless evocation of a woman’s inner awakening is an intoxicating sensory experience that burns with the twin fires of music and erotic passion.

Director-Approved Special Edition Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director of photography Stuart Dryburgh and approved by director Jane Campion, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between Campion and film critic Amy Taubin

New interviews with Dryburgh and production designer Andrew McAlpine

Interview with actor Holly Hunter on working with Campion

“The Piano” at 25, a program featuring a conversation between Campion and producer Jan Chapman

Excerpts from an interview with costume designer Janet Patterson

Water Diary, a 2006 short film by Campion

Trailer

New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Carmen Gray

Grab your popcorn, put on some cozy clothes, and get ready to stay in for all of these great films coming in January to The Criterion Collection.

