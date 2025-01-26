The late great Angela Lansbury will always be remembered as one of the greatest television detectives of all time thanks to her 12-season run on Murder, She Wrote. Playing retired English teacher turned mystery novelist, Jessica Fletcher, she'd become widely beloved as an amateur sleuth using her reasoning from constructing fictional cases to crack real murders faster than the police officers around her in Cabot Cove and beyond. For as beloved as the role is though, it's only one piece in Lansbury's wildly successful career that has seen her become a Tony winner on-stage and achieve acclaim on the big screen, whether in live-action or as a talking teapot. One of her movies before she shot to true superstardom, the classic 1945 adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, is now set to come to Max on February 1.

Dorian Gray was just Lansbury's third feature in Hollywood, coming off an Academy Award-nominated supporting role in Gaslight and an appearance in National Velvet the same year. The supernatural horror-drama was directed by Albert Lewin and follows the titular Dorian who sits down to have his portrait taken by his friend Basil Hallward, only for his life to change forever. Initially an innocent young man, he's influenced by the amoral Lord Wotton to pursue a life dedicated to pleasure. Thanks to a wish granted through a magical Egyptian cat statue, his youth remains with him while the portrait continues to age, allowing him to sink deep into debauchery while his friends grow old. His evil acts include cruelly ending his engagement with singer Sibyl Vane, played by Lansbury. The doomed portrait only grows uglier as he embraces his worst instincts and suspicions only continue to rise until, finally, Dorian is forced to confront the monster he's become.

Though not the universal success that Gaslight was, the haunting feature still saw some Oscars attention with Lansbury getting another nomination as a supporting actress. Opposite her in Dorian Gray were George Sanders as Lord Wotton and Hurd Hatfield as the titular Dorian, alongside Donna Reed, Peter Lawford, Lowell Gilmore, and Richard Fraser, among others. It's still viewed as an MGM classic with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and remains a highlight in Lansbury's career that would eventually include The Manchurian Candidate, Beauty and the Beast, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and much more.

Are There Any Other Adaptations of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' in the Works?

Close

Wilde's original novel has been adapted plenty of times beyond the 1945 film, notably including the 2009 version Dorian Gray starring Ben Barnes and Colin Firth and a 2004 television movie led by Josh Duhamel. A new high-profile re-imagining may be coming within the next few years as well. It was reported back in August that Netflix had optioned the story for a television series titled The Grays, which will instead make Basil Dorian's sibling and focus on the pair against the backdrop of the modern beauty industry. Supergirl writer Katie Rose Rogers is set to pen the show with The Girls on the Bus showrunner Rina Mimoun taking the reins and Berlanti Productions producing.

The Picture of Dorian Gray arrives on Max on February 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the upcoming new adaptation and more titles coming to and leaving streaming throughout the year.